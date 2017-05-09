Construction Turn Your Loader Into an Efficient Debris-Removal Machine « Previous Forester Media • May 9, 2017









BEDFORD, PA – Rockland’s new clean-up grapple is designed to turn your loader into a more efficient debris-removal machine. The clean-up grapple functions like a claw—allowing operators to scoop and load leaves, garden waste, manure, wood chips, and other debris with ease. Rockland’s clean-up grapple features two independent hydraulic clamps that surround and pick up material rather than pushing material around. This makes clean up fast and easy. When handling large loads, loss during movement is eliminated by the two-foot vertical extension option. We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Built from high-strength alloy steel, the grapple is wear and abrasion-resistant, even with frequent contact on asphalt and other hard surfaces. All Rockland clean-up grapples feature heat-treated, reversible, bolt-on cutting edges for years of dependable service. Extreme duty versions and customization for severe and unique applications are available.

Rockland clean-up grapples mount in place of the standard loader bucket using factory pins or coupler brackets. All Rockland clean-up grapples are covered by Rockland’s exclusive no-nonsense guarantee for a period of one year or 2,000 hours.

Rockland designs and manufactures over 170 construction attachments for excavators, loaders, dozers, graders, and haul trucks. For more information, contact Rockland Manufacturing Company at 800-458-3773, sales@rocklandmfg.com, or visit www.rocklandmfg.com.

