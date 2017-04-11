GSSI announces a new UtilityScan GPR system, adding an affordable model to the industry standard system for efficiently identifying and marking the location and depth of subsurface utilities. The new UtilityScan features innovative technology never before available in the marketplace. The compact size makes it extremely portable and easy to maneuver in tight survey areas. This model is designed specifically to meet the needs of electrical contractors, utility installers, and municipal and state gas and water utilities. The UtilityScan sets a new standard in performance and price.

UtilityScan features a robust new wireless antenna that can handle required data rates and is ruggedly built to withstand challenging field conditions. The electrical design uses GSSI’s patented HyperStacking technology, which has proven to increases depth penetration in challenging soils, while also providing high near surface data resolution. The unit also has a backup Ethernet connection if Wi-Fi is not desired or allowed on a particular jobsite or facility.

The UtilityScan can also be equipped with the new LineTrac™ accessory, which helps locate specific power sources situated underground, including AC power and induced RF energy present in conduits. Coils that detect power radiated from electrical cables are combined with GSSI’s next generation GPR radar into a single box. The accessory lets users produce an overlay on the radar data that represents the presence of AC power and/or induced RF energy present in conduits – invaluable for this application.

The new model uses a wireless tablet-based system and a simplified app-based user interface that is convenient and easy to use. The tablets feature a built-in GPS, which can be used for providing location information in the radar data file. Two tablet options are available, including the fully-rugged Panasonic® Toughpad FZ-B2 and the consumer-based NVIDIA SHIELD tablet.

The UtilityScan is the smallest utility locating GPR system on the market. Weighing in at only 34 pounds, the UtilityScan when folded is 22-inches by 19.25-inches by 12.5-inches and can fit in the back of a small vehicle or in some overhead airplane compartments. The case design is manufactured using a structural foam injection molding process, which results in parts that are very light, but strong and extremely rugged. The basic cart configuration is designed for use on prepared surfaces, including concrete; asphalt, or compacted dirt. A cart upgrade is available for use on grassy areas, unpaved trails and wooded areas.

The system design accommodates existing GPS systems used for surveying applications. The UtilityScan system has a built-in GPS pole mount for attaching survey poles with external GPS systems and software that can communicate with the GPS systems via Bluetooth.

Not available in all markets, please contact your sales representative for more information.