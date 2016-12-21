Heap and Haul: John Deere Adds 844K-III and 844K-III Aggregate Handler to Wheel Loader Lineup

MOLINE, Ill. (Dec. 21, 2016) — A pillar in mining and quarrying operations, the John Deere wheel loader family welcomes the addition of the 844K Series-III and 844K Series-III Aggregate Handler configuration. The workhorse machines offer customers increased uptime and the ability to sell more material more efficiently to improve their bottom lines.

“The 844K-III is designed to take on the toughest aggregate and material-moving applications in the world. We worked closely with our customers to design these productive machines to be even more rugged and reliable,” said John Chesterman, product marketing manager, production class four-wheel drive loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “The Aggregate Handler configuration of the 844K-III can load out 24 short tons of non-heaping, lower-density processed matter in just two passes into on-road dump trucks. Heavier heaping materials achieving 12-plus tons is not a problem.”

The new wheel loaders offer a 13.5L John Deere PowerTech™ Final Tier 4 diesel engine that delivers exceptional power at 380 horsepower for the 844K-III and 401 horsepower for the Aggregate Handler configuration. The models are equipped with a standard five-speed transmission with torque-converter lockup in gears two through five. This feature increases acceleration, speeds and cycles, and optimizes power and fuel efficiency during transport, roading, and ramp climbing.

Other Series-III updates include more robust plumbing with additional bulk heads, which improves service and uptime by minimizing hose rubs. Over three dozen steel tubes replace 81 feet of hoses.

The Aggregate Handler configuration is purpose built for two-pass loading with increased power, larger tilt cylinders, higher hydraulic pressure and increased counterweighing to handle bigger material-handling buckets (9.3 cubic yard/9.8 cubic yard), reduce fill time in processed aggregates and ultimately conserve fuel in applications. New enhanced performance buckets boast a narrower integrated spill guard and curved side cutters to improve load visibility and load retention. The Aggregate Handler option cuts loading time by 30 percent with reduced fuel consumption by eliminating that third pinch pass.

The new models retain everything the industry values about the K-Series, including the Quad-Cool™ System with reversing fan, which provides wide-open access to both sides of the coolers for easy cleanout. The John Deere exclusive integrated tire monitoring reports pressures and temperatures clearly on the monitor and remotely through JDLink™ Ultimate to help reduce tire wear and replacement cost.

In the operator station, standard productivity-enhancing features include joystick steering with integral forward/neutral/reverse, advanced LCD color monitor, sealed-switch module, ride control and hydraulic controls integrated into the deluxe heated seat.

Outside the machine, John Deere has slip-resistant steps, platforms and handrails to provide uninterrupted three-point access.

Fleet managers looking to get the most out of their 844K-III wheel loaders can rely on their John Deere dealers to provide Ultimate Uptime featuring John Deere WorkSight. With Ultimate Uptime, owners receive predelivery and follow-up inspections; five years of JDLink™ telematics, machine health prognostics and remote diagnostics, and programming capability; and the ability to add dealer-provided uptime solutions to customize the package to individual needs.

To learn more, visit www.johndeere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer. The 844K-III Aggregate Handler will also be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, March 7 – 11, 2017, at booth N12525.