Hyundai to Unveil 4 New Models at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

Introductions to Include Wheel Loaders, Compaction Rollers, Compact Excavator and Upgrades

NORCROSS, Ga. (Dec. 22, 2016) – Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas today said it will unveil four new equipment models and introduce important upgrades to many current models, at the triennial CONEXPO-CON/AGG show in Las Vegas in March 2017.

Hyundai plans to display more than 20 machines in its 22,500 ft2 (2,090 m2) exhibit – N11603 – located in the North Hall.

A full-line manufacturer of wheel loaders, excavators, compaction rollers and forklifts, Hyundai plans to debut additional models in its HL900 series of wheel loaders, 9A series compact excavators and its HR-9 series of tandem-drum compaction rollers. Hyundai also will unveil Tier 4 Final engines and other upgrades to its full line of compaction rollers, as well as a new boom offering for its HL900 series wheel loaders.

“CONEXPO is going to be an exciting opportunity for customers to get to know Hyundai and the unique edge that we provide our customers. Hyundai’s presence at the show will turn a lot of heads,” said Corey Rogers, marketing manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. “This is our best opportunity to demonstrate the unique qualities of our products, our people, our dealers and our customer support to the industry. Our innovative lineup of wheel loaders, excavators and compaction rollers and breakers stands apart from the rest. At CONEXPO 2017, we will demonstrate how.”

About Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., based in Norcross, Ga., offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to mass excavators, as well as wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic breakers and forklifts. For more information about Hyundai construction machines, visit www.hceamericas.com to locate a Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas dealer.