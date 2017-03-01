ILLUMAGEAR Launching Next-Generation Halo™ at CONEXPO 2017

SEATTLE – February 28, 2017 – ILLUMAGEAR, whose mission is to illuminate people working in high-risk environments, making them safer and more prepared, announced today the launch of the Halo™, its next-generation Personal Safety and Task Light, at CONEXPO, March 7 – 11 in Las Vegas. ILLUMAGEAR can be found in South Hall 1, Booth #63356.

The durable, lightweight Halo™ is a cord-free 360° Personal Active Safety System that attaches to any standard hard hat and produces a ring of light around the wearer, enabling him or her to see and be seen in all directions at all times. Tough enough to survive in rough environments, the Halo is the ideal safety and task light, visible over a quarter mile away while illuminating the wearer’s task area out to the visual periphery.

Product features include:

Lightweight and cord-free

Visible over 1/4 mile away in all directions at all times

Powerful flood task light for improved work efficiency

Fully illuminates the task area out to the visual periphery

Eliminates shadows no matter where you move

Four light modes: Halo, HI-Alert, Task, Dim

Powered by a single on-board rechargeable battery

IP Rating of 67 to protect against dust, dirt, and water

Easy single button functionality

One year warranty

About ILLUMAGEAR

ILLUMAGEAR is a Seattle-based company focused on improving individual safety in risky environments. Founded in 2012 by Max Baker and Andrew Royal, ILLUMAGEAR’s mission is to illuminate people working in high-risk environments, making them safer and more prepared. ILLUMAGEAR builds Personal Active Safety Systems (tools, equipment, and software solutions) that lower the risk for people operating under hazardous circumstances. ILLUMAGEAR is focused on promoting real improvement in worker safety and bringing innovative products to market that define a new category of safety gear.

For more information, visit http://www.illumagear.com/.