Indeco North America Releases New Product Lines at CONEXPO 2017

MILFORD, CT, March 1, 2017 – Continuing its “smart-growth” strategy of identifying, evaluating and delivering new product innovations that provide quantifiable business value to the construction and demolition industries, Indeco North America, a leading provider of hydraulic breakers, compactors, steel shears, crushers, grabs and pedestal booms for demanding demolition, mining, recycling and road construction applications, will unveil its latest line of performance-proven equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, March 7-11, Booth N10614, Las Vegas.

“This year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG event promises to be the biggest and best CONEXPO ever with visitors coming from all over the Americas and beyond,” said Michael Fischer, president and CEO of Indeco North America. “As such, it dovetails nicely with our launch of this exciting line-up of newly-designed hammers, shears, grabs and non-impact demo equipment that we believe will deliver substantial performance and cost benefits to our customers.”

On display at the Indeco booth will be the Company’s latest line of fuel-saving hydraulic breakers;

versatile multiprocessors that combine the functionality of a crusher, steel shears and a pulverizer; high-performance fixed and rotating pulverizers; multigrabs for a variety of applications, and newly-designed steel shears. Also on display will be Indeco’s latest compaction technology as well as rugged pedestal booms for demanding mining and aggregate applications.

Ideally located in the North Hall, N10614, Indeco will have a full range of sales and technical representatives available to discuss the features and benefits of the new product lines and assist visitors in matching their application requirements to the most appropriate solution.

ABOUT INDECO NORTH AMERICA

For over two decades, Connecticut-based Indeco North America has been a leading provider of heavy-duty hydraulic breakers, compactors, pulverizers and pedestal booms for demanding demolition, scrap, recycling, mining and road construction applications. The U.S. arm of Italy’s INDECO Ind. SpA, the company oversees Indeco operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and select South American markets with a diverse and broad range of products including the world’s largest hydraulic breaker, the HP 25000.

Today, thousands of Indeco North America demolition attachments can be seen on every type of carrier at every type of construction, recycling, mining or demolition site. Whether you need to build roads, crush rocks, mine gold or trench river ways, Indeco North America has a world-class solution for your application. For additional information, please visit www.indeco-breakers.com.