Industry-first Ditch Witch® MT9 Microtrencher Attachment Cuts Costs, Improves ROI on Fiber Jobsites

PERRY, Okla., Aug. 24, 2017 –The Ditch Witch organization, a Charles Machine Works Company, introduced the new MT9 microtrencher attachment, designed to improve productivity and to reduce the cost-per-foot on small fiber jobsites. Developed to work in tandem with the Ditch Witch line of mini skid steers, the industry-first system is the ideal solution for tight and confined residential areas, such as street crossings.

To reduce ground disruption, the MT9 creates clean, shallow trenches up to 9 inches deep and 0.375 to 1.5 inches wide. A patented blade plunge provides infinite variable depth control while the machine is in operation. Additionally, the microtrencher works with the FX65 vacuum excavator to further create a clean trench in one pass by effectively removing spoils.

“Traditional fiber-installation methods lack the speed and efficiency to be cost-effective for contractors in many residential areas,” said Steve Seabolt, Ditch Witch product manager, heavy duty tractors. “Our new MT9 minimizes the space required to operate, avoiding hurdles found in confined, tight and urban jobsites.

Designed specifically for street crossings, an ability to push or pull the microtrencher keeps the saw in the ground for more efficient and accurate cuts. By eliminating the need to realign during a cut, operators are able to complete the cut faster and produce a better-looking finish.

The MT9 works with the Ditch Witch-exclusive PDC Fiberblade™ that contains diamond-embedded carbide. The durable, maintenance-free design of the Fiberblade is proven to last up to 20 times longer than standard blades, enhancing jobsite performance and improving ROI.

Joining the proven FX65, MT12, MT16, Fiberblade, and 1CM concrete mixer, the MT9 adds to a growing family of microtrenching solutions—all from the company that pioneered the modern microtrencher. The MT9 is backed by a network of over 175 experienced dealer locations worldwide.

For more information about the MT9 microtrencher, visit https://www.ditchwitch.com/trenchers/micro/mt9.