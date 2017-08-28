Infrastructure Coalition Condemns Trump’s Termination of Local Hiring Program

WASHINGTON — In response to President Trump ending the Local Labor Hiring Pilot Program, an Obama-era initiative designed to create local jobs through federal infrastructure investment, Tate Hausman, co-director of the Millions of Jobs coalition, issued the following statement:

“The “You’re Fired” President has just eliminated a program that guarantees good jobs to local workers building infrastructure projects in their communities.

“Trump’s decision to terminate the local hiring program is further proof that his infrastructure scheme isn’t about rebuilding America or putting people back to work. It’s about making as much money for his Wall Street friends and foreign investors as possible.

“By terminating the Local Labor Hiring Pilot Program, Trump will disproportionately hurt low-income and minority communities, denying them access to the good jobs they need to make our country and communities strong, and significantly reducing the local benefits that any infrastructure investment would provide.

“Unlike Trump, Democrats in Washington and the Millions of Jobs coalition have put forward a real plan that would create millions of jobs rebuild our nation’s roads, bridges and water systems — and we refuse to let Trump leave the hardest hit communities behind.”

The Millions of Jobs campaign has put forth a set of must-have principles for an infrastructure and jobs plan that prioritizes direct public investment, updating America’s infrastructure for the 21st century and local job creation. As of right now, Millions of Jobs’ 10 principles for infrastructure have 85 co-signers in the House of Representatives, and the support of 73 mayors and local elected officials around the country.

More information here: https://www.millionsofjobs. org/