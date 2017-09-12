Introducing Hardox® 500 Tuf: The new generation of Hardox® wear plate for dump bodies and buckets

Hardox® 500 Tuf will be officially introduced at the Oil Sands Trade Show, September 12-13, 2107 in Fort McMurray, Canada.

The new Hardox® 500 Tuf has exceptional strength, hardness and toughness in one and the same wear plate. It combines the best properties from Hardox® 450 and Hardox® 500. The result is a wear plate with no real competition on the market.

Hardox® 500 Tuf is tough enough to perform as a structural material in heavy-duty tipper bodies and buckets. Its performance is also proven in cold climates and freezing conditions. Superior wear and dent resistance allow for increased service life and the ability to withstand heavy impact.

Typical working conditions include loading and unloading of heavy and sharp rocks in quarries and mines.

Hardox® 500 Tuf has gone through rigorous pre-launch testing in real life applications.

The dump body in the pictures is made with Hardox® 500 Tuf in the bottom plate. It has transported over 88 million pounds (40,000 metric tons) of crushed rock during more than a year with very low wear. Measuring the thickness at the end section of the 0.236 in. (6 mm) bottom plate showed an average wear of only 5%.

Twice the service life possible

85-100% longer estimated service life compared to Hardox 400*

• Guaranteed impact energy of 20 ft-lb at -4°F (27 J at -20°C)

• Narrow Brinell hardness window of 475-505 HBW

• Highly dent and crack resistant when hit by sharp and heavy objects

*SSAB’s WearCalc and TippCalc calculations based on sliding wear with granite

Visitors to the Oils Sands Trade Show are invited to SSAB’s booth 3610 to learn more about the new Hardox® 500 Tuf wear plate.