JCB PARTNERS WITH LOENBRO MOTORSPORTS FOR GLOBAL RALLYCROSS ACTION

SAVANNAH, GA (May 19, 2017) — JCB, one of the world’s top three manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment, joins the Loenbro Motorsports team this weekend as its newest partner as driver Steve Arpin races for his second podium of the Red Bull Global Rallycross season.

The GRC series rolls into Louisville, Ky., for its second race weekend event of the year. Arpin, who doubles as general manager of Loenbro Motorsports, is excited to welcome JCB to his Supercar team.

“The JCB and Loenbro partnership makes so much sense,” Arpin said. “Both are family-owned companies and industry leaders. They work hard to serve their customers, and many of those customers are racing fans.”

Last month in Memphis, at the first GRC event of the year, Arpin, driving his No. 00 Ford Fiesta ST, won his heat and took third in the finals. For round two in Louisville, Arpin’s Supercar will feature eye-catching JCB livery and a JCB 509-23TC Loadall telescopic handler will be on prominent display at the track throughout the race weekend.

Thom Peebles, vice-president of marketing for JCB in North America, explained the new partnership reflects more than common business practices. “JCB and Loenbro share strong associations with motorsports and a passion for innovation and engineering, but the true character of both companies is evident in the quality of our people and our commitment to our communities,” Peebles said. “It is exciting to collaborate with the Loenbro team, to align our shared enthusiasm for business, community and racing success.

“We look forward to growing our relationship with JCB,” said Paul Leach, owner of Loenbro Motorsports and president of Loenbro. “We have many common interests in industry, in the community, with our clients and in racing. We’re eager to put more JCB machines to work for our customers.”

Arpin raced to his most successful Supercar season in 2016, totaling a career-best four podiums, five heat victories, and took fourth in the Supercar standings. The highlight was his victory at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

The Louisville Supercar finals event can be seen on local NBC affiliates or streamed on the NBC Sports app on May 21. For more on the Louisville race, visit www.RedBullGRC.com.