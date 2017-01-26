JCB’s North American Dealer Network Growers With Addition of JCB of Las Vegas

SAVANNAH, GA (Jan. 26, 2017) — Equipment dealer Southwest Material Handling, Inc., headquartered in Mira Loma, California, has added a new, JCB-dedicated location in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new location, JCB of Las Vegas, will offer JCB’s industry-leading backhoe loaders and telehandlers, rough terrain forklifts, large and compact excavators and the world’s safest and most innovative skid steers and compact track loaders with unique side-entry doors and a patented, single-arm PowerBoom.

Founded in 1989, Southwest Material Handling, Inc. is a leading Toyota forklift dealer that provides solutions to warehouse and material handling equipment needs. The company is continuously recognized for its innovation and desire to meet and exceed its customers’ needs.

“Considering JCB’s dedication to the North American market and world-class product offering, it made perfect sense to partner with them,” said Kirt Little, President and CEO, JCB of Las Vegas. “The construction and landscape industries are continuing to grow in Las Vegas, so we’re particularly excited to offer JCB’s compact and mid-range machines. By combining JCB’s reliability and our outstanding service capabilities, we’re certain we’ll earn our customers’ confidence quickly.”

In addition to both new and used equipment sales and rental, JCB of Las Vegas includes a fully staffed parts and service department to meet maintenance and repair needs. JCB of Las Vegas has also adopted JCB’s overall look and brand, and will be utilizing advertising and marketing to further communicate the availability of JCB equipment within Clark County and the surrounding area.

“Southwest Material Handling, Inc. is a great company, and we’re pleased to work with Kirt Little and his staff to open their new Las Vegas-based JCB facility,” said Christian Baillie, JCB’s Vice President of Construction Equipment Dealer Sales. “The staff at the new JCB of Las Vegas is ready to get to work. We expect them to make a real impact on their area’s heavy equipment market, and we’re here to support them all the way.”

For more information about JCB of Las Vegas, visit http://www.jcboflasvegascom/. To learn more about JCB and its equipment for the construction, agricultural, industrial, waste/recycling, rental and landscaping industries, visit www.jcbna.com.