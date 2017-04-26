John Deere Adds Industry-Leading 20,000-Hour Warranty on 944K Hybrid Wheel Loader Power Electronic Components

MOLINE, Ill. (April 26, 2017) — On the heels of its most successful CONEXPO-CON/AGG ever, John Deere is now offering a 96-month (eight-year)/20,000-hour power electronic components warranty on the 944K hybrid wheel loader. The warranty is retroactive to existing machines in the field and provided on new 944K loaders through October 31, 2018.

“We continue to build confidence in our hybrid technology and the high-design life of machine components,” said Jason Daly, director, customer and product support, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “As our hybrid experience continues to grow, we feel strongly that this 20,000-hour warranty allows a customer the opportunity to go through a 15,000-hour rebuild/re-life without the expense of worrying about power electronic components.”

The warranty includes a 96-month (eight-year) or 20,000-hour (whichever comes first) non-prorated assurance on wheel motors, generators, power inverters and brake retarders. Certain customer conditions must be met to maintain warranty coverage. This includes component rotation between 15,000 and 18,000 hours; drive voltage cables replacement between 15,000 and 18,000 hours; and an annual dealer machine inspection.

The 536 horsepower 944K hybrid wheel loader features an EPA Interim Tier 4 engine (IT4), and it can provide significant fuel savings over 9-yard3 loaders with conventional drivetrains*. The production-class wheel loader’s brushless AC generators and motors, water-cooled brake resistors and solid-state power electronics deliver reliable, long-term performance to quarry and large-load applications.

For additional information, visit http://www.deere.com/Quarry or contact your local dealer.