John Deere Improves Compact Wheel Loaders

MOLINE, Ill. (Dec. 20, 2016) — Customers looking for machines that are productive, versatile and ready for anything should look no further than the John Deere 244K-II and 324K compact wheel loaders. Both machines include new features and options to increase productivity, visibility, versatility and lower daily operating costs for the landscape, ag material handling and construction industries.

“John Deere customers are used to compact wheel loaders that deliver big results, but they wanted even more,” said Doug Laufenberg, product marketing manager for compact wheel loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “They wanted more power and productivity, so we answered with increased horsepower and higher lift options to not only meet, but exceed their demands.”

The new John Deere 244K-II compact wheel loader has increased power to meet the demands of customers wanting an extra boost in their operation. It is equipped with a 70-horsepower, Final Tier 4 emission-certified engine that delivers more power over previous models without compromise. The machine combines outstanding maneuverability, travel speed (17 mph), breakout force, reach and stability. Unique stereo steering delivers a smooth turning radius that’s up to 20 percent tighter than comparable loaders — for faster cycle times and better material retention over rough terrain.

The 324K compact wheel loader is now available with a high-lift option, which is especially beneficial in ag and landscape applications. With increased reach and height to hinge pin, the 324K high-lift is especially adept at dumping into feed mixers and quickly stacking lighter loads, like hay or feed. This high-lift configuration enables sure rollback to carry loads without spilling and solid stability of lighter materials.

For those operators looking for added versatility, the 244K-II and 324K are compatible with a variety of Worksite Pro™ attachments for optimal job site performance. Both machines feature optional higher flow hydraulics to run heavy-duty attachments, such as snow blowers and cold planers. An optional push-button-activated skid-steer style coupler allows operators to connect and release attachments quickly, without leaving the seat.

Contractors looking to get the most out of their 244K-II and 324K wheel loaders can rely on Ultimate Uptime featuring John Deere WorkSight™. With Ultimate Uptime, operators receive predelivery and follow-up inspections; three years of JDLink telematics; and the ability to add dealer-provided uptime solutions to customize the package to individual needs.

To learn more, visit www.johndeere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer.