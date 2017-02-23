John Deere, LHP Telematics Collaborate to Simplify Data Management

MOLINE, Ill. (Feb. 23, 2017) — In an effort to simplify data management and enhance job site productivity, John Deere and LHP Telematics — an industry leader in creating custom telematics solutions for the heavy equipment original equipment manufacturer (OEM) marketplace and aftermarket construction fleets — are joining forces to further advance the proficiencies of John Deere WorkSight™ and to put the power of JDLink™ data in the hands of customers. The latest John Deere telematics relationship allows customers to access data from all machines in a fleet from one location.

“By continuing to establish and build relationships with leading telematics hardware and software providers like LHPT, we’re providing our fleet managers with choices and increasing their efficiency and profitability daily,” said Andrew Kahler, product marketing manager, John Deere WorkSight. “This further enhances the John Deere telematics platform, giving customers the flexibility to track data from their entire fleet. By combining all manufacturers’ telematics data platforms in one application, customers can optimize their fleet management decisions and eliminate manual data as well as the need to switch from one manufacturer’s portal to the other.”

LHP Telematics is a provider of customized telematics solutions uniquely designed for serving the most rugged of work environments, providing OEMs with greater value and understanding of how operators use their equipment as well as how that equipment performs. As part of the collaboration, John Deere customers will have direct access to valuable information, such as like meter readings, locations, fault codes, utilization hours and fuel consumption data for their entire fleet, regardless of the manufacturer.

“The ability to centralize fleet data into a single portal is a key factor in the long-term value proposition of telematics,” said Travis Jones, chief technology officer, LHP Telematics. “The first version of the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) data standard provided a good foundation for the next version, which includes additional data points and faults. The LHP Telematics system, in conjunction with John Deere WorkSight, will allow customers to use a broad variety of aftermarket telematics devices, and will enable them to pull advanced data from Deere and other OEM systems, into a single, easy-to-use portal.”

In conjunction with LHP Telematics, John Deere offers an advanced interface for customers seeking the most up-to-date diagnostic information across their machines. Fleet managers can easily connect LHP Telematics hardware to the MyJohnDeere.com environment when they need to order parts or manuals, or when they want have a closer look at John Deere equipment in the JDLink Dashboard.

John Deere chose LHP Telematics based on its interoperability with WorkSight technologies and ease of use with customers. To learn more, contact your local John Deere dealer.