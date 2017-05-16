John Deere Loads Up on 30 New Bucket Options for Four-Wheel Drive Loaders

MOLINE, Ill. (May 16, 2017) — Designed to enhance productivity and efficiency, John Deere is debuting its enhanced production series buckets for the 744K-II, 824K-II and 844K-III wheel loader models. The enhanced production buckets offer several new features, including an improved bucket profile, integrated narrow spill guards, bushed static bucket pin joints and optional wear plating.

“In speaking with wheel loader users in the field, they drove home the fact they wanted a bucket option that would increase production and offer greater efficiency in material retention,” said John Chesterman, product marketing manager, production class four-wheel drive loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “We worked with our engineers to develop 30 configurations that improve loading and visibility; are easier and quicker to repair; and extend bucket life in all types of material.”

When updating bucket design, John Deere added curved profile side cutters that improve material retention and allow for better bucket fill of loose material. Integrated narrow spill guards provide better visibility to the load so the operator can see when the bucket is full. This helps reduce loading time, fuel consumption and number of loads on the machine, and protects wheel loader linkage.

The enhanced production series buckets also feature bushed static bucket pin joints — a popular feature on the current 844K and 944K wheel loaders. These pin joints greatly reduce the need for welding and align boring for repair, enable repair in the field and greatly reduce maintenance time overall.

John Deere is also offering improved, optional wear plates to extend bucket life. Non-wear plate buckets are available with external cheek plates only and are ideal for non-abrasive materials. Wear plate buckets include external and internal cheek plates and wear liners on the floor.

For additional information, visit http://www.JohnDeere.com or contact your local dealer.