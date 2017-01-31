John Deere to Break New Ground at 2017 CONEXPO-CON/AGG

MOLINE, Ill. (Jan. 31, 2017) — Building upon its commitment to listening and responding, John Deere will highlight its line of equipment, technologies and services at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG, March 7-11 in Las Vegas.

Over 38,000 square feet of exhibition space will be home to 38 machines along with 11 John Deere simulators, the John Deere store, and a global staffed information counter. More than 280 experts will be on hand to connect with attendees and highlight the latest in construction technology. A daily opening program will kick off each day’s events at 10:00 a.m. PT, and expert interviews will occur throughout the day and be broadcasted on the exhibit’s big screen.

“CONEXPO-CON/AGG couldn’t be a more fitting venue to demonstrate our newest products, technologies, and services as it embodies the biggest source of research behind their development – our customers,” said David Thorne, director, global marketing & support, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “We’re excited to be back and looking forward to meeting with contractors in various fields to learn how we can empower them to be more successful than ever.”

Thirty-eight total machines will be on display at the booth, including articulated dump trucks, backhoe loaders, compact track loaders, crawler dozers, excavators, motor graders, scraper systems, skid steers, tractor loaders, wheel loaders, and numerous attachments.

In addition to the product showcase, customer support kiosks, a large touch wall, and interactive demo stations positioned throughout the exhibit will demonstrate the power of John Deere WorkSight™. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in an immersive booth virtual reality experience, and a concept machine both in the booth and outside in the Tech Experience area, along with augmented reality integration will make an appearance as well.

John Deere experts will participate in five CONEXPO-CON/AGG Education Program sessions. On Tuesday, March 7, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT, Vern Hoppes, John Deere staff product safety and compliance engineer will lead a presentation on “Diesel Fuel Cleanliness & Tier 4 Requirements: Why Bulk Fuel Filtrations is Needed in Today’s Diesel Engines.” On Wednesday, March 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT and Friday, March 10 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., William Bauman, instructor, John Deere WorkSight, will lead, “The Future is Now! Move More Dirt at a Lower Cost Using Machine Control.” On Thursday, March 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT, Matthew Hendry, product consultant, hydraulic excavators, will participate in a roundtable discussion on the “Growing Role of Compact Equipment in Earthmoving.” And lastly, on Thursday, March 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT, Jena Holtberg-Benge, director, John Deere WorkSight will lead “Optimizing Your Jobsite: Overcoming Skill Labor Challenges with Machines Controls and Data Analytics.”

The John Deere Construction & Forestry booth is located at N12525 near the main lobby entrance of the North Hall. John Deere Power Systems & John Deere Electronic Systems are exhibiting at booth S83816 on the second level of South Hall.

For more information about John Deere at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, please visit www.vegas2017.deere.com/your-booth.