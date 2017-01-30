Komatsu America CEO Rod Schrader named to AEM board of directors

Schrader to support equipment manufacturer trade group to chart strategic direction for public policy, safety, regulatory, education and training efforts

Rolling Meadows, Ill., — January 30, 2017 – Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, today announced Rod Schrader, CEO of Komatsu America Corp., has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the North American-based international trade group for the off-road equipment manufacturing industry (agriculture, construction, forestry, mining and utility sectors).

AEM officers and directors work on behalf of all member companies, giving their time and talent to provide strategic direction and guidance for the association’s business-development initiatives in areas including public policy, market data, and exhibitions, as well as technical, safety and regulatory issues and education/training.

“With thousands of employees and hundreds of company-owned or affiliated locations across the U.S. and Canada, Komatsu has a responsibility to ensure the industries and communities where we do business continue to thrive and grow,” Schrader said. “I’m ready to join the rest of the board and get to work.”

“At AEM, we benefit from the support of our member companies and the dedication of their representatives who serve in AEM leadership roles,” said AEM President Dennis Slater. “They help ensure association programs continue to meet member and industry needs, and we appreciate their knowledge and participation.”

AEM membership comprises more than 900 companies and more than 200 product lines. AEM is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with offices in the world capitals of Washington, D.C.; Ottawa, Canada; and Beijing, China. For more information on AEM and its services, visit www.aem.org.

Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment. Komatsu America also serves the forklift and forestry markets. Through its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly provided high-quality reliable products for nearly a century. Visit the website at www.komatsuamerica.com for more information.

