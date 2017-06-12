Komatsu America Corp. introduces new HD325-8 and HD405-8 off-highway trucks

Rolling Meadows, Ill., June 12, 2017 – Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, today introduced the new HD325-8 and HD405-8 off-highway trucks. Equipped with an EPA Tier 4 Final certified engine, these latest additions to the rigid frame truck family feature increased horsepower and a new Komatsu Traction Control System (KTCS) to achieve improved productivity. These models have payload capacities of 40.3 U.S. (short)/36.5 metric tons and 44.1 U.S. (short)/40 metric tons, respectively. They replace the HD325-7 and HD405-7 models.

The new trucks’ Komatsu SAA6D140E-7 engines have increased to a net 514 horsepower (383 kW). Fuel consumption is down for the HD325-8 by as much as nine percent, and by as much as six percent for the HD405-8, compared to predecessors. Also, access is better, with sloped stairs and handrails in front, to replace the previous ladder configuration.

For HD325-8 and HD405-8 machines, Komatsu Traction Control System (KTCS) is now standard. KTCS automatically applies independent brake assemblies to achieve optimum traction in varying ground conditions. Because the system operates without the need for differential lock-up, steering performance is not compromised.

Other new standard features for both truck models include a quiet 78 dB(A) cab, seven-inch, LCD color monitor, dedicated rearview monitor, fast-fill fuel system, and a premium heated and ventilated operator’s seat with air suspension.

In addition, the tire size for the HD405-8 truck has been increased from 18.00 R33 to 21.00 R33, for extended wear properties.

“The updated truck models retained their industry leading steering performance and retarding capacity for maximum production,” said Rob McMahon, product marketing manager for Komatsu America. “The addition of Komatsu’s latest fuel saving technologies and the all-new cab, lower the cost to maximize production and significantly enhance operator comfort at the same time.”

Standard features of the new HD325-8 AND HD405-8 include:

Tier 4 Final Certified Engine Technology

The powerful SAA6D140E-7 engine provides a gross power rating of 518 HP (386 KW).

The hydraulically actuated Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) ensure precise operation and quick engine response.

Maintenance of Tier 4 Final engines is simplified with enhanced monitor panel capability and service features.

KOMTRAX and the monitor panel provide critical information for easy monitoring and key data for production management.

Komatsu Diesel Particulate Filter (KDPF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) are designed in conjunction with the engine for efficiency and long life.

More than 98 percent of KDPF regeneration is performed passively, with no action required of the operator and no interference with machine operation.

Power and Economy modes allow the operator to optimize the performance required for operation.

New In-Cab Enhancements/Features

Air-suspension, high-back, ventilated and heated seat softens machine vibrations for added operator comfort and cast frame members increase strength.

Seven-inch, full color, high resolution monitor delivers a sharp picture and vivid colors, even in harsh light.

Komatsu Auto Idle Shutdown can reduce idle time and save fuel.

Separate, full color, rearview monitor with improved line-of-sight.

Pioneering KOMTRAX telematics system and monitor provide key machine metrics, including KDPF status and fuel consumption. Performance information can be collected and sorted by operator ID.

Auxiliary jack and two 12 volt ports.

Additional Features/Benefits

New angled front access stairs with handrails are now standard for both sides of the machine.

Tight turning radius with MacPherson strut front suspension.

Hydropneumatic suspension system for a smooth ride.

New Komatsu Traction Control System (KTCS) automatically provides optimum traction in all ground conditions without operator input.

Komatsu Advanced Transmission with Optimum Modulation Control System (K-ATOMiCS) adjusts shifting performance according to demand for a more comfortable ride and reduced material spillage.

Automatic Retard Speed Control (ARSC) automatically maintains a selected downhill travel speed (rather than engine RPM) that is appropriate for the grade.

Enhanced Komatsu integrated payload meter (PLM) data is available on the machine monitor and remotely via the web.

New ground level accessible battery box for easy maintenance.

Komatsu CARE

The HD325-8 and HD405-8 are covered by the Komatsu CARE® program for the first three years or 2000 hours, whichever comes first. Komatsu CARE for these models includes complimentary scheduled engine maintenance and two complimentary Komatsu Diesel Particulate Filter exchanges in the first five years. Komatsu CARE lowers ownership costs, raises resale value and improves equipment uptime and availability. For full program details, refer to the Komatsu CARE reimbursement letter.

Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment. Komatsu America Corp. also serves the forklift and forestry markets. Through its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly provided high-quality, reliable products for nearly a century. Visit the website at www.komatsuamerica.com for more information.

Note: All comparisons and claims of improved performance made herein are made with respect to the prior Komatsu model unless otherwise specifically stated. Materials and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Komatsu America Corp. is an authorized licensee of Komatsu Ltd. KOMTRAX® and Komatsu CARE® are registered trademarks of Komatsu Ltd. All other trademarks and service marks used herein are the property of Komatsu Ltd., Komatsu America Corp., or their respective owners or licensees.