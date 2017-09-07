Komatsu America Corp. introduces the new PC210LCi-11 intelligent machine control excavator

Rolling Meadows, Ill., September 7, 2017 – Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, today introduced the new PC210LCi-11, intelligent Machine Control hydraulic excavator. This second generation PC210LCi leverages the proven track record and success of the pioneering PC210LCi-10, while adding eagerly-awaited, machine-control-joystick functionality.

This industry-leading technology offers up to a 63% improvement in excavating efficiency over a standard PC210LC-11 and traditional stake-plus-grade-checker methods. The extra efficiency can save time and money by, 1) minimizing the need and expense of grading dozers and grade checkers, 2) minimizing the costs associated with over-excavating, including extra materials, fuel and time, and 3) utilizing the time usually wasted waiting on grade checkers and over-excavation to finish jobs and potentially collect on-time or finish-early project bonuses.

“This excavator is productive and precise enough to be a fixture on jobsites from basement and foundation pads to utility work,” said Sebastian Witkowski, product marketing manager, Komatsu America. “In addition to the industry-leading efficiency all machine owners look for, the added convenience of the machine-control-joystick functionality should make operators happy too,” Witkowski said.

Pioneering intelligent machine control almost five years ago has given Komatsu’s network of Technology Solutions Experts (TSE) unmatched experience helping customers maximize their intelligent machine control investment. That experience has also helped customers identify integrated solutions and services opportunities, such as:

SmartConstruction solution services, including 3D modeling, jobsite setup, operator training

Remote support, trouble shooting of 3D GNSS technology via included cellular modem

Bundled block time TSE support packages, including on-site and remote/phone support

Komatsu distributor single point-of-contact for all base machine or machine control issues

Key features of intelligent machine control technology include:

Factory Integrated: intelligent Machine Control technology factory installed, integrated into the base machine, and validated to the same quality standards now synonymous with the Komatsu brand.

Machine Control Function Enabled Joysticks: Frequently used machine control functions are now located on the operator's control lever for increased convenience and comfort.

Full 3D GNSS Capabilities: Not limited like 2D only systems, the PC210LCi-11 features full 3D capabilities, allowing it to dig to grade everywhere on the jobsite a 3D GNSS dozer can.

Work Equipment Automation: GNSS technology tied into machine hydraulics to allow actual automation of work equipment functions – not just the indication/manual-only operation typical of aftermarket offerings.

Stroke Sensing Hydraulic Cylinders: No delay position readout with our proven, robust technology, validated in thousands of machines worldwide.

Intelligent Guidance: Advanced features such as facing angle compass and minimum distance bucket control are delivered in a simple and intuitive manner, with a class-leading 12.1" touchscreen display.

The PC210LCi-11 is covered by the Komatsu CARE® program for the first three years or 2000 hours, whichever comes first. Komatsu CARE for these models includes complimentary scheduled engine maintenance and two complimentary Komatsu Diesel Particulate Filter exchanges in the first five years. Komatsu CARE lowers ownership costs, raises resale value and improves equipment uptime and availability. For full program details, refer to the Komatsu CARE reimbursement letter.

Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment. Komatsu America Corp. also serves the forklift and forestry markets. Through its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly provided high-quality, reliable products for nearly a century. Visit the website at www.komatsuamerica.com for more information.