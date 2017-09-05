Komatsu America Corp. pledges $250,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Rolling Meadows, Ill., August 31, 2017 – Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, today announced plans to provide a $250,000 cash donation to the American Red Cross, to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Komatsu America will also match, dollar-for-dollar, all contributions made by Komatsu America Corp. (KAC) and subsidiary-company employees. Subsidiary companies include Komatsu Financial, Komatsu Mining Corp., Modular Mining Systems, Inc., Hensley Industries, Inc., NTC America Corp., Komatsu America Industries, LLC, Gigaphoton USA, Komatsu Forklift USA, Komatsu Equipment Company, Komatsu SouthWest, F&M Equipment, Ltd., Komatsu do Brasil Ltda., Komatsu Cummins Chile Arrienda S.A. and Komatsu Holding South America Ltda.

Between manufacturing and foundry plants, distributors and other support functions, there are more than 1,000 Komatsu-affiliated staff members and their families in the state of Texas alone.

“Speaking on behalf of the Komatsu family of companies, we have been moved by the stories of loss, courage and comradery coming out of the storm-damaged areas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said Rod Schrader, CEO of Komatsu America Corp. “We are pleased to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to help families and communities begin the journey towards recovery and rebuilding,” Schrader said.

