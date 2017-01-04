MCCANN INDUSTRIES ADDS CARLSON PAVING PRODUCTS EQUIPMENT LINE

Addison, IL (January 3, 2017) – McCann Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce that the company now offers Carlson Paving Products road building equipment at all of their locations. Carlson machines are ideal for all road construction projects and include commercial pavers and accessories. Parts and service for all models are also available.

“We are excited to introduce our customers to the Carlson paving line,” said Jim McCann, president at McCann Industries. “These machines are not only easy to operate and maintain, but their reliability and quality is unmatched in the industry. With our other lines, we now have everything required for any road building project.”

The Carlson asphalt paving line is constructed from a single piece frame and heavy-duty components for a longer machine life cycle and superior quality. McCann will also provide parts, service and accessories for Carlson commercial pavers.

The full line of Carlson road building products is immediately available at every McCann location.