MCCANN INDUSTRIES CELEBRATES ITS 50 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Addison, IL (February 10, 2017) – McCann Industries, Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company was originally founded as McCann construction Specialties Company in 1967 by Richard McCann to sell contractor supplies. Today, Jim McCann is president and CEO of the company his father started from a garage in Villa Park, Ill. The company now has seven locations throughout Illinois and Indiana and has expanded its contractor supplies business to

include heavy equipment, representing some of the finest brands available, including CASE, Takeuchi, and Carlson Paving Products.

“I’m humbled by the success our business has realized through the years. I understand it’s only been possible because we employ people that thrive in a culture that’s focused on exceeding our customer’s expectations every day” says Jim McCann.

Richard McCann funded the original McCann Construction Specialties Company with a $1,500 loan from his father-in-law. Within a year he expanded to a 3,000 square foot facility across the street, and two years later, he moved to Addison. In 1976 he built the current facility there, which was expanded by 20,000 square feet ten years later. McCann Industries, Inc. acquired three CASE construction equipment dealerships in 1995 to provide a full range of equipment, contractor supplies and services for the construction industry.

Jim McCann began working with the company as an outside sales representative in 1991 and has assumed progressively more responsibility over the past twenty-six years. Before he was named president in 2013 and CEO two years later, Jim served as rental manager, sales manager, and vice president, sales and marketing.

McCann Industries, Inc. now represents more than 400 suppliers and manufacturers. In addition to construction products and equipment sales, McCann Industries, Inc. also offers rental equipment, on-site and shop repair and maintenance services, and quick parts deliveries for any brand, any model.

About McCann Industries

McCann Industries, Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to their offerings in 1995 and now has seven locations throughout the Chicago area to service the construction industry. Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries include: CASE, Takeuchi, Carlson Paving Products, Wacker Neuson, Allen Engineering, Sullair, Husqvarna, and the finest brands available for contractor supplies.

