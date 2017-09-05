Morbark® Awarded Second NJPA Contract

Winn, Mich. (August 31, 2017) – The National Joint Power Alliance (NJPA) has awarded Morbark, LLC, with a four-year contract to provide NJPA members with grounds maintenance equipment. The contract (#062117-MBI), which officially began August 18, 2017, also covers related attachments, accessories, and services.

“We are extremely proud to hold this new contract and the partnership we have been able to cultivate with the NJPA since being awarded our first contract in 2015,” said Kevin Cotter, Governmental Sales Manager. “This relationship allows us to supply NJPA member municipalities and non-profit organizations with the quality Morbark equipment they need at very competitive prices.”

The NJPA is a municipal contracting agency for government, education and non-profit organizations throughout the United States and Canada. The NJPA goes through a 12-step procurement process that includes identifying member needs, researching solutions, drafting and posting solicitations, evaluating proposals and awarding vendors. By consolidating the efforts of numerous individually prepared solicitations and contracts to one cooperative process, the NPJA can help members save time and offer access to a broad range of exceptional product and equipment options with aggressive and competitive pricing.

Morbark’s contract with the NJPA includes the complete lines of Beever™ brush chippers, stump grinders, horizontal and tub grinders, and whole tree chippers, as well as Boxer mini-skid steers, attachments, and dedicated trenchers. Morbark’s network of approximately 300 North American dealer and distributor locations, as well as nearly 500 Morbark employees, work diligently to provide exceptional customer service and after-the-sale support.

“After examining the proposals the NJPA evaluation team received in response to our solicitation, it was evident that Morbark had all the qualities we were searching for,” said Scott Carr, NJPA Contract Manager for Morbark’s award. “Their excellent products, sizeable dealer network, comprehensive marketing plan, and dedication will serve our members well. We’re excited to continue this mutually beneficial partnership with one of the world’s most widely respected equipment manufacturers.”

About Morbark:

Morbark, LLC., based in Winn, Mich., has been innovating and manufacturing durable, high-performance equipment for the forestry, recycling, tree care, sawmill and biomass markets for more 60 years. Morbark equipment helps customers harvest, process and convert wood and other organic waste materials into valuable, useful and profitable products. The company produces a full line of whole tree and waste wood chippers, flails, brush chippers, horizontal and tub grinders, sawmill equipment, material handling systems and more. Visit www.morbark.com, “Like” us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Boxer Equipment:

Boxer Equipment has five model series available: the 100 series dedicated trencher and the 300, 600, 700 and now 900 series compact utility loaders, built to handle a full complement of more than 50 universal attachments. The Boxer’s standard quick-attach system enables the user to quickly and easily switch from a bucket to forks to auger or other tools for optimum on-the-job flexibility and bottom line performance. A feature unique to the Boxer 700 series is its variable-width, rubber track undercarriage, which allows the units to enter through gates as narrow as three feet wide. For complete Boxer Equipment product information, go to www.boxerequipment.com.