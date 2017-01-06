NEW ADAPTERS FOR LOADERS ON BIDIRECTIONAL™ TRACTORS

Worksaver, Inc. is now offering adapters for loaders used on Versatile, Ford and New Holland Bidirectional™ tractors. Four adapter models are available to convert loaders to either the “Universal” skid steer mount or the Euro/Global mount, allowing more versatility in attachment options.

Adapters are designed for loaders used on Versatile 160, 256, 276 and Ford 9030 Bidirectional™ tractors and for New Holland loader models 82LB, 84LB and 7614 that are used on TV140, TV145 and TV6070 tractors.

Worksaver, Inc. manufactures agricultural, industrial, commercial and construction equipment for a variety of applications for property owners, farmers, ranchers, contractors and more. Worksaver also “builds with sunshine” by utilizing a 250Kw solar field to help provide a renewable energy source.

