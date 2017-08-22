New Bobcat 5-Link Torsion Suspension Undercarriage

(WEST FARGO, N.D. — August 2017) Bobcat Company introduces a new compact track loader 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage, providing increased performance, operator comfort and serviceability. M2-Series T870 compact track loaders are the first Bobcat® loaders manufactured with the new 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage.

Increased durability and reliability

Uptime protection is a top priority for Bobcat Company. That is why the 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage is designed with reliable components – including a new drive motor – to ensure the undercarriage is operating properly. The undercarriage’s new drive motor is easier to maintain, while the drive motor’s outer bearing is more durable because it receives continuous lubrication from oil within the loader’s hydraulic system. A 15 percent increase in diameter to the drive shaft inside the gearbox also increases the component’s durability. For ease of maintenance, the inner gear box reservoir housed within the new drive motor is easier to flush and fill through the two service ports.

Dual flange front idlers are made with forged steel and are designed to withstand harsh operating conditions. The steel idlers guide and support the rubber tracks around the ends of the compact track loader’s undercarriage. An additional fifth link on the rear axle stabilizes the undercarriage to minimize machine rocking, increases performance when grading and provides enhanced ride quality for operators.

Bobcat 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriages are designed with a solid cast spindle mount for increased durability. This design eliminates welds and distributes stress across one seamless piece that has additional metal and strength precisely where it’s needed most. An inner bar in the axle system is heat-treated for maximum strength and surrounded by four rubber cords, increasing the system’s longevity.

New rollers are wider to maximize their contact with the compact track loader’s rubber tracks, minimize wear and deliver a smoother ride for operators. In addition, a larger rear idler positioned further back within the undercarriage provides more surface area for less wear per rotation, increasing overall component life, as well as supplying more down force to the cutting edge.

Hydraulic hoses are carefully routed and protected inside the 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage. The undercarriage design helps keep hoses free from snags and obstacles that operators may encounter on a jobsite, which ensures uptime protection.

A new feature of Bobcat compact track loader undercarriages is an automatic hydraulic track tensioning system. No longer do loader operators need to manually adjust the compact track loader’s track tension with a grease gun. The hydraulic tensioning system automatically ensures the proper track tension, thereby increasing machine uptime protection.

Bobcat lengthened the undercarriage’s rubber tracks to increase surface area and ground contact, which in turn provides better flotation and improving machine performance in soft ground conditions such as sand or mud.

Enhanced operator comfort

The 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage is a brand-new design for Bobcat compact track loaders. The new undercarriage design significantly improves operator comfort and ride quality without sacrificing performance. Its design not only improves ride quality, it absorbs the stress and vibrations encountered on the job. Less vibration reduces machine wear and improves the machine’s components life. In addition, the 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage produces less noise and provides a quieter work environment for the compact loader operator.

Maintenance made easy

The 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage’s bushings are made with high-grade, high-quality steel for added durability. Regular loader maintenance is simple thanks to five easy-to-access grease fittings. Recessed fittings are protected from jobsite objects and debris to help minimize machine downtime.

A redesigned undercarriage main frame allows operators to perform preventive maintenance easier and quicker. A horizontally mounted hydraulic track tension cylinder provides more room between the undercarriage components and the track for easier cleanout. Plus, the undercarriage is sloped on both sides to shed sand, dirt, mud and other material. Raised cutouts between the rollers allow for easier cleaning.

History

Bobcat Company introduced its first compact track loader in 1999 – the 864 – a tracked version of its 863 skid-steer loader. Since then, Bobcat has expanded the product line to offer a variety of compact track loaders to meet market and application specific needs from its customers.

In 2008, Bobcat introduced its Roller Suspension™ system option, utilizing all-steel components to increase operator comfort while maintaining durability. The system was introduced first as an option for the T320 compact track loader and eventually added as an option for other Bobcat compact track loaders.

In 2015, Bobcat introduced its second generation solid-mount and optional Roller Suspension system undercarriages for nearly all of its compact track loaders. Features of the new undercarriage included the following: superior ride quality, better track carriage cleanout, increased fuel capacity, enhanced ground clearance and improved clearance at the rear of the machine.

The all-new 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage for the M2-Series T870 compact track loader represents the company’s third generation undercarriage.