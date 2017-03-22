New Kenworth T880S with Set-Forward Front Axle Meets Strong Vocational Demand

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2017 – The new Kenworth T880S recently entered into production, and trucks are rolling down the assembly line to fill current orders. The T880S is Kenworth’s newest configuration and features a set-forward front axle, adding to the popular T880 lineup.

“The T880S is well-suited for truck operators in ready-mix, dump and mobile crane applications where every incremental pound of payload delivered contributes directly to the bottom line,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “The T880S enters into the market in the midst of an excellent vocational market, and we’re receiving strong T880S orders from customers.”

The T880S is offered with a set-forward front axle ranging from 14,600 pounds to 22,800 pounds, and is standard with the PACCAR MX-13 engine with up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque. For weight-sensitive applications, the 10.8-liter PACCAR MX-11 engine is 400 pounds lighter compared to larger displacement engines, and provides up to 430-hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque.

The T880S has a 114-inch BBC and best-in-class 28-inch bumper setting. Also offered is the 29.5-inch bumper setting, typical in dump applications, as well as the 31.5-inch bumper setting with a sturdy box bumper. “These bumper settings provide the flexibility for customers to meet Bridge Formula requirements and stay under the 40-foot length limit,” Baney said.

The T880S uses a number of key features from the T880. “One especially key feature is the five-piece hood design with bolt-on fenders for minimal downtime in event of a repair. Getting the truck back into service and delivering loads is the name of the game with these vocational applications, and customers see the real value of the bolt-on fenders in the T880S,” he said.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Single, tandem or tridem drive axles and a wide variety of factory-installed lift axles, are among a range of options available to meet demanding jobsite requirements. The T880 and T880S also provide clear back-of-cab options that make it easy to configure the truck body, handle extreme loads and make it easier for body upfitting.

Kenworth is The Driver’s Truck. See what drivers are saying at www.kenworth.com/drivers.