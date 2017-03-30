New Sandvik Double TriSpec® Tools Last Longer in Abrasive Asphalt Milling Applications

Bristol, VA – Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology introduces its new Double TriSpec® tool, which is intended for use in extremely abrasive asphalt milling conditions. In road milling, the greatest cause of tool failure is known as body wash – the premature wearing away of the steel body that surrounds and supports the vital brazed-carbide insert in each of the tools on the milling drum. When body wash occurs, the tool’s steel body becomes vulnerable to failure, and the tool must be changed long before the carbide tip has been fully utilized – resulting in downtime, lost production and higher labor costs.

Based on its popular TriSpec tools, which are designed with one carbide ring to prevent body wear, the Double TriSpec tool features an additional carbide ring. This additional ring, strategically located at the shoulder of the tool, prevents body wash and extends the life of the tool’s steel body. With no compromise on cutting speed, the design allows for maximum utilization of the carbide tip, which is able to wear evenly and in proportion to the tools located across the drum. The new dual carbide ring design maintains puller groove performance throughout the life of the tool for easy removal, as it reduces wear on the washer and block. It also adds greater block protection, reducing costly block repair.

The Double TriSpec tools will fit any milling machine.

Key Features:

Strategically placed dual carbide rings prevents body wear, maximizing carbide tip use

Carbide rings also add greater block protection if tip is lost

Full sleeve retainer and washer maintain maximum block bore and seat protection

Improved thicker washer increases protection and wear life

Sandvik continually develops new hard material alloys to function in the most demanding environments. As a world-leading supplier of machines and tool systems for all rock, surface and mineral excavation applications, the company delivers millions of tools annually for numerous applications – from road planing and ice scraping, to projects that require roof drilling bits for all types of coal and soft minerals, to tools that meet the needs of the biggest tunneling, trenching and surface mining applications. Sandvik tools are manufactured globally to the highest quality standards, using the strongest materials and most stringent manufacturing processes to ensure their hardness and superior performance in the field.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology manufactures a full line of tools and accessories for the road planing, reclaiming, trenching, foundation drilling and grading industries. Sandvik offers customers the entire package—products, service and expertise. For more than 150 years, Sandvik has been creating value for customers worldwide through relationships that combine hands-on knowledge of each customer’s processes with real-world applications knowledge. For more information, email constr.tools@sandvik.com, visit www.construction.sandvik.com or call 1-800-868-6657.