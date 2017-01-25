Obituary: Regional Sales Manager of Rogers dies

Albion, PA – –

Bill Brenoel, Regional Sales Manager for Rogers Brothers Corporation, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017, after an extended battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

Bill began working at Rogers in 2003 as an inside sales representative and for the last several years was the Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest and Southern United States. He represented the company in several trade organizations, including Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), National Trailer

Dealers Association (NDTA), and Specialized Carriers & Riggers Association where he served on the organization’s Allied Industries Group Governing Committee.

Bill was a member of the Cochranton (PA) American Legion. He was also a volunteer fireman for Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department Station #3 and was serving as President of that organization.

Bill loved to be by the water, either at Conneaut Lake (PA) or Key West, loved to travel and, as well, cherished his grandson.

Survivors include his daughter Chandra Brenoel (Bryan Horseman) of Louisville, Kentucky, and grandson Kruz Horseman. Two sisters, Kathleen DeVogue (Michael Snyder) of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Rebecca Niklas (Michael) of Ellicottville, New York, and a brother, Michael Brenoel (Gaylynn) of Florida. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill will be greatly missed by his friends and co-workers at Rogers Brothers.