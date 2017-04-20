OCT Equipment Donates CTL and Excavator to Home Demolition for Korean War Veteran

Racine, Wis., April 20, 2017 – CASE Construction Equipment dealer OCT Equipment donated the use of a compact track loader and excavator to Team Rubicon for the free demolition of a Korean War veteran’s house that was deemed uninhabitable. The initiative is led by Honoring America’s Warriors and will lead to the construction of a brand new home for Harold Edwards and his wife, Minnie, through a partnership with Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity.

Edwards served in Korea from 1950 to 1953 in the 1st Marine Division. Scotty Deatherage, the director of Honoring America’s Warriors, became aware of Edwards’ situation and assembled a coalition of veteran organizations and construction companies to do the work. Midwest Wrecking, Northeast Landfill and McRoof OKC have provided additional support for the project.

“This reflects the work we do in disaster zones,” says Anthony Lawson, state administrator for Oklahoma, Team Rubicon – Region VI. “Our goal in these operations is to demolish the remaining structure, clear the lot and get the homeowner in a position to rebuild as quickly as possible. While this wasn’t a disaster, the home belongs to a man who gave selflessly to this country – helping him clear the lot and get into position to rebuild was the least we could do.”

Team Rubicon heavy equipment operators have been trained as part of a partnership with CASE. Service projects like this house demolition give the operators valuable operating time in preparation for actual disaster response deployments.

“The partnership with Team Rubicon allows our dealers to make a real and lasting impact in their local communities,” says Scott Harris, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “OCT Equipment did just that by donating the equipment that helped this great coalition of groups make a real difference in the life of Harold Edwards and his wife.”

For more information on Team Rubicon, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org. For more information on the partnership between CASE and Team Rubicon, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.