PRESIDENT’S FOCUS ON STREAMLINING THE FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS WILL MAKE IT EASIER, AND LESS EXPENSIVE, TO BUILD NEEDED PROJECTS

Construction Official Says President’s Plan to Accelerate Federal Reviews for Infrastructure Projects Will Allow Transportation officials to Get Quicker Decisions So they Can Start Work or Move On

The chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America, Stephen E. Sandherr, released the following statement in reaction to President Trump’s plan announced earlier today to streamline the federal permitting process for infrastructure projects:

“It is extremely encouraging that the President appreciates the significant delays and considerable cost increases associated with a federal review process that typically takes years, and sometimes decades, instead of weeks or months. As the President said, the goal is to ask the same kind of tough questions about a project’s benefits and potential impacts, but to do so in a way that is timely. The President’s plan should help state and local transportation officials to get a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on vital projects more quickly so they can either begin work or move on. We fully support the President’s initiative and stand ready to assist the administration and Congress as they work to make infrastructure investments more efficient and more effective.”