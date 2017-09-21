PRINOTH ICUEE NEWS: What you’ll see at the booth

Granby, Qc (September 21, 2017)—In keeping with a long tradition, PRINOTH is excited to announce its participation in The International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE), the premier trade show for utility professionals and construction contractors, this year again. PRINOTH is clearly the leader of tracked vehicle products in the power utility market. Many new products have been released by PRINOTH since the last ICUEE so visitors can expect to be wowed when they visit booth N3016.

The evolution of the PANTHER T16

At the beginning of the summer, PRINOTH announced that its second largest model crawler carrier, the PANTHER T16, was evolving into the most versatile vehicle in its class. The PANTHER T16 is now available with two new track and under carriage systems as well as different configuration options to suit varying customer needs. Customers may choose between metal-embedded solid rubber tracks (MERT) or the traditional D-dent track system. The rubber track option allows more versatility when crossing or traveling on roads- as well as being gentler on shop floors when up fitting or maintaining the vehicles. The D-Dent system has long proven its reliability and many customers still select this configuration. PRINOTH is always keen on providing its customers with the right products and optional equipment to suit their needs and the demands of the job. The PANTHER T16 will be shown with both tracks at the show offering show goers the benefits of both systems.

PANTHER T22 with ALTEC AC40 Crane

One of PRINOTH’s main partners, ALTEC Industries, announced last Spring that two of their biggest cranes, the AC40-152S and AC45-127S, are now available mounted on the PRINOTH PANTHER T22. This provides customers access to hard-to-reach areas and employ the unit in the aerial mode of operation with 222 feet of working height and 1,200 pounds of platform capacity. The PANTHER T22 boasting the AC40-152S will be on display at the PRINOTH booth. PRINOTH and ALTEC worked closely together on developing the unit to ensure both systems, the carrier and the crane, would have best-in-class safety, reliability and off-road performance. The quick-attach platform can be used on either the main boom, the 49 foot telescopic jib or the 6 foot composite reach extension. The unit was designed to optimize deck-space and allow easy access to the cab from anywhere in rotation.

PANTHER T14R Rotating Dumper

PRINOTH will be exhibiting the PANTHER T14R Rotating Dumper for the first time to the power utility market at ICUEE. The vehicle, which offers the highest speed (13 km/h (8.1 mph)) combined to the highest payload (13,200 kg (29,100 lb.)) in its category, allows the continuous rotation of the upper portion of the vehicle independent from the undercarriage. The rotating separation of this vehicle allows users to work in tight, sensitive areas where other vehicles do not have access. Featuring the same large wheels/tandem suspension undercarriage design—unique to the PANTHER vehicles, the T14R stands out to competitive products by offering increased off-road capability and stable transport of material over rough terrain.

PANTHER T12 with TEREX RMX75 Aerial

The fourth PANTHER model on display in the PRINOTH booth will be the T12 equipped with the TEREX RMX75 aerial device. Offering a payload of 11,340 kg (25,000 lb) and a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 24,948 kg (55,000 lb), the PANTHER T12 has been fitted with many different implements since its introduction to the market in 2014. Exerting very low ground pressure, the PANTHER T12, like all the other PANTHER models, offers the best off-road mobility available and will reach virtually any work site. Excited to have it fitted with a TEREX device, another one PRINOTH’s OEM partners, the PRINOTH team will be there to outline all the advantages the exclusive PRINOTH undercarriage presents.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Compatibility

The PANTHER models can be fitted with many different OEMs’ models; aerials with bucket height of up to 180 feet, digger derricks with sheave height up to 120 feet, and cranes up to 90,000 lb of lifting capacity. For more details, consult our implement charts available through our marketing department.

PANTHER T6 and T8

The PANTHER T8 will not be shown at ICUEE this year. However, this legacy product is available and offers numerous advantages which our sales team will gladly outline during the show. Information about the smallest of the PANTHER line-up models, the PANTHER T6 will also be available.

RAPTOR 300r; a mulching carrier on rubber tracks

PRINOTH’s Vegetation Management Business Unit will also be on display at ICUEE. First, the RAPTOR 300r rubber tracked vehicle, now available in North America, serves mainly for right of way and utility maintenance. The unit has a very low ground pressure at 3.77 psi. With this model, PRINOTH has achieved a true innovation for the right of way and land clearing markets. This development was made possible by a close cooperation between the business units; Vegetation Management and Tracked Vehicles. While it manufactures its Tracked Vehicles in Canada, the mulching carrier vehicles on the other hand are manufactured in Germany. PRINOTH Vegetation Management, previously known as AHWI, manufactures a wide range of forestry, hydraulic and excavator mulchers, which can be used for a variety of applications. Visitors will be able to see 2 mulching head models at the PRINOTH booth, the light-weight M450e-900, built for entry level mulcher for 6-12 ton excavators, and the M450h-1900 which can be paired with a high-flow skid steer.

For a chance to see these products and find out more about the other products and lines designed, engineered and manufactured by PRINOTH, make sure to add booth N3016 to your show route. PRINOTH is looking to meet with as many potential customers as possible at both shows and interested parties should write to growwithprinoth@prinoth.com to book an appointment.

