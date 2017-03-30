Procore Launches Construction OS To Create a Frictionless Construction Process, Connecting People, Applications, and Devices

Enhancing current project management offering, Procore is introducing two new cloud-based products, Procore Construction Financials and Procore Quality & Safety, to ensure projects are completed safely, on time, and on budget

CARPINTERIA, CALIF., March 29, 2017 – Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction, today announced Procore Construction OS, a cohesive platform that connects people, applications, and devices to create a frictionless construction process. With Construction OS, users can securely integrate, store, manage, and access multiple applications within one platform, enabling project teams to unlock actionable insights and resolve issues in real-time.

Procore recognizes there are many critical steps throughout the construction process that fall outside the project management realm. Providing customers with complete and continuous visibility into all aspects of their construction business processes, Procore is expanding the value of its cloud-based construction platform with the launch of two new powerful, mobile-optimized solutions — Procore Construction Financials and Procore Quality and Safety.

As part of this unified platform, which includes Procore Project Management – Procore’s flagship product that empowers construction firms to simultaneously manage multiple projects as seamlessly as possible – Procore is ensuring companies have all the tools they need to make more informed decisions spanning the entire lifecycle of their business. Through Procore’s public API, third party applications and custom built integrations plug into Procore creating a centralized location where everyone involved on a project can access information.

Procore Construction Financials is a robust job costing solution that connects the field and the head office, providing businesses with a central location to monitor the financial health of your projects in real time. Field teams can track contracts, change orders, payment applications, forecasts and potential cost impacts — combined data that rolls up to the head office and gives company executives access to actionable insights that can be leveraged to accurately forecast and make data-driven business decisions. Construction Financials serves as a single source of truth for project financials — eliminating double entry, mitigating risk and streamlining monthly reporting with key stakeholders.

Procore Quality and Safety consists of easy-to-use tools that help customers baseline, identify trends and improve on their quality and safety process. With customer feedback and input from other industry leaders placed at the highest priority throughout the product development process, this solution was manufactured to gather valuable data, just by people doing their job. As a result, this data helps customers identify trends that pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses across a single project or whole portfolio. Procore dashboards enable teams to act upon insights that can lead to the introduction of better processes and improved overall quality and safety culture.

“We are a software company that believes openness means freedom, partnering, choice, and truth,” said Tooey Courtemanche, CEO, Procore Technologies. “Construction OS is the culmination of all the technology that we’ve built, the API and the Ap Marketplace, that will help Procore scale so we can help you realize the promise of the single source of the truth. It will help further align all parties around that common goal of a frictionless jobsite with free-flowing communication that gets everybody closer to the main hub of information.”

Increasing labor gaps and diminishing access to capital are driving a transformational change in the construction industry, with companies looking to technology to enhance the way project teams communicate and drive greater value on and off the jobsite.

Procore debuted Construction OS, Construction Financials, and Quality and Safety at its annual user conference, Groundbreak 2017, taking place March 29-31, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

About Procore Technologies, Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for Construction. Through Procore Construction OS, the company connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction firms manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Construction Project Management, Construction Financials, and Quality & Safety. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has more than 2 million users managing over $125 billion in annual construction volume, with more than 700 employees in 8 offices across the globe.