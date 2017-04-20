Procore Opens APAC Office in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia, 20 April 2017 – Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction, today announced the opening of their first APAC office, which is located in Sydney’s CBD.

Founded in 2002 and based in Carpinteria, California, Procore’s expansion follows significant demand across Australia and New Zealand for intuitive, reliable and cost-effective project management, financial and collaborations solutions built specifically by and for the construction industry.

In Australia, Procore already services over 100 customers and 50,000 users. The new Sydney office includes sales, marketing, product implementation and product support professionals, enabling local customers to receive faster and better service in local timezones.

Procore CEO, Tooey Courtemanche, says the business’ expansion in APAC will allow Procore to address growing market needs across the region for cloud-based and mobile-first construction solutions.

“We’re thrilled to be officially opening our first international office in Sydney,” said Tooey Courtemanche, CEO, Procore. “Procore’s expansion into Australia is in response to strong demand from local clients and other businesses across the construction industry for flexible solutions that will enable them to reduce costs, improve safety, and deliver projects within budget and on time.”

For more information on Procore Technologies, visit www.procore.com