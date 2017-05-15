Ring-O-Matic Makes Major Additions to Dealer Network

Pella, Iowa –Ring-O-Matic has announced that its full product line of vacuum excavators, vacuum units, and pit cleaners is now available from 22 more locations through six of the construction industry’s premier equipment dealerships. The Ring-O-Matic line ranges from its new, compact FT150 vacuum excavator that fits neatly in the back of a pick-up truck or for skid-loader or trailer-mounted use, up to its 3000-gallon vacuum units. The range of offerings includes the new Ring-O-Matic series of 26,000 GVW to 56,000 GVW truck-mounted units.

Brian Metcalf, CEO of Ring-O-Matic, said, “These dealerships are truly committed to the Ring-O-Matic product lines and bring a wide range of experience in support of construction equipment, assuring Ring-O-Matic users of complete sales, service, parts, and product support.”

The dealerships who have recently added Ring-O-Matic to their offerings include:

Stowers Machinery Corporation, which is making the Ring-O-Matic products available to its customers throughout East Tennessee from its Chattanooga, Knoxville, Crossville and Sevierville centers and its Tri-Cities store in Kingsport.

Mid-America Inc., offering Ring-O-Matic sales and support from its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.

Utility 1 Source, with Ring-O-Matic products available at five of its locations, including its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri and its rental stores in Union Grove, Wisconsin; Decatur, Georgia; Cabot, Arkansas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

Cate Equipment Company, with Ring-O-Matic products offered at its locations in Salt Lake City, UT; Pocatello, Idaho; Elko, Nevada; and Gillette, Wyoming.

Williams Equipment & Supply, which has begun introducing its customers to the Ring-O-Matic line in eight of its Mid-South locations. These include its headquarters in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; its Mississippi stores in Oxford, Byhalia, Shannon and Cleveland; and its Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana, centers.

Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co., which offers Ring-O-Matic products at two of its North Carolina locations: Charlotte and Greenville.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Ring-O-Matic, Inc. of Pella, Iowa, USA, manufactures a full line of vacuum excavation machines and car wash pit cleaners. Ring-O-Matic’s product line has a strong reputation for reliability and ease-of-use. Ring-O-Matic offers worldwide sales, support, service and parts through a network of authorized dealers. For more information about Ring-O-Matic products, call 800-544-2518 or visit www.ring-o-matic.com.