ROMCO Equipment Co. joins Atlas Copco Construction Equipment dealer network

March 23, 2017 – ROCK HILL, S.C. – Atlas Copco Construction Equipment welcomes ROMCO Equipment Co. to its growing dealer network. The Texas-based company will rent, sell and service Atlas Copco compressors, generators and light towers to meet customer demands for portable energy equipment across the state.

“ROMCO Equipment’s customer-first values, backed with their knowledge in the heavy equipment industry, makes for a great partnership with Atlas Copco,” said Alan Kurus, vice president, sales, Atlas Copco Construction Equiment. “With the addition of our portable energy equipment to its lineup, ROMCO expands its ability to meet the needs of existing customers while reaching a new customer base that it wasn’t able to connect with previously.”

ROMCO serves the heavy construction and mining industries in Texas. Expanding its line of equipment to include Atlas Copco compressors, generators and light towers, allows ROMCO to serve additional industries, including oil and gas refineries and shipyards.

“We are a second-generation, family-owned company focused on providing our customers with superior products and services with an honest, straightforward approach,” said Gable Sprague, ROMCO Power Systems’ division manager. “We chose to add Atlas Copco portable energy equipment to our lineup because we believe their company values align with our core values.”

ROMCO Equipment Co. sells replacement parts and attachments as well as provides maintenance and full refurbishment for worn equipment.

“We decided to join the Atlas Copco dealer network after a long-term customer expressed the need for Atlas Copco products on one of their jobs,” said Sprague. “We were impressed with how robust and well-made the equipment was, and we wanted to share its capabilities with our other customers.”

Atlas Copco manaufctures its equipment to be durable and cost-effective to operate. Its light towers and compressors, for instance, feature Atlas Copco’s exclusive HardHat® polyethylene canopy, that withstands corrosion, dents and fading to provide ongoing protection of the engine and overall unit while keeping the resale value high.

ROMCO’s Texas branch locations include Austin, Buffalo, Carmine, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Longview, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.