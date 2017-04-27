Shantui Hydrostatic Dozers Feature Superior Control

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – April 27, 2017 – After a successful preview at ConExpo, IronDirect is rolling out a line of 10 fully hydrostatic Shantui crawler dozers that feature excellent blade and track control, superior visibility and a new, comfortable cab. The lineup includes four standard-track XL models that excel in hard and rocky soil, and six low-ground-pressure (LGP) models for soft ground conditions. The lineup ranges from 90 to 170 net hp (70 to 127 kW).

“Shantui dozers are known for rock-solid construction and great productivity at very competitive pricing,” said IronDirect President Tim Frank. “The hydrostatic models have responsive control and are well-suited for rough dozing or finishing earth work. Visibility from the cab is as good as any dozer on the market. Contractors will find these Shantui dozers to be productive workhorses.”

Hydrostatic Drive System

The Shantui dual-path hydrostatic transmission system adjusts automatically based on load conditions, delivering smooth operation and improved fuel economy. The speed and direction of the tracks can be individually controlled for maximum maneuverability and operational flexibility. In the cab, the left joystick controls direction while maximum speed is adjusted with the integrated thumb wheel. The right joystick controls blade lift and down, tilt, angle and blade shake. Steering and blade control can be set to aggressive, standard or fine. The hydrostatic system allows pushing a full load through turns without reduction of power or loss of momentum.

The integrated foot pedal includes engine accelerator control, deceleration and brake functions. In deceleration mode, depressing the pedal decreases transmission speed and engine speed at the same time. In brake mode, depressing the pedal decreases transmission speed but maintains engine speed. In both modes, fully depressing the pedal engages the brake.

Shantui hydrostatic dozer models come standard with six-way power-angle-tilt (PAT) blades, easily operated via ergonomic cab controls. The standard blade-shake feature allows the operator to easily remove stuck material from the blade. Dozers come grade-control ready and can be easily fitted with systems from Leica Geosystems, Trimble Inc. or Topcon.

Cab Features

The ROPS/FOPS cabs on Shantui dozers feature wide door openings with well-placed, rugged handles. The high-back Grammer air-suspension seat delivers operator comfort and lowers fatigue. A 7-inch high-resolution monitor provides machine performance metrics, while an overhead monitor provides clear views from the standard rear camera. Expansive glass provides excellent visibility to blade edges, curbs and tight spaces. Front and rear window wipers are standard. A robust lighting package has four front and two rear lights. The high-capacity heating and air-conditioning system ensures operator comfort no matter the weather conditions, and the sealed, pressurized cab keeps out dust and external noise. Ample storage space, an overhead radio/MP3 player and convenient 12-volt USB charger complement the other great cab features.

Hydraulic Fan, Attachments

The hydraulic coolant fan automatically adjusts fan speed based on the temperature of coolant, intake air and hydraulic oil. The fan operates at the minimum necessary speed, lowering ambient noise and increasing fuel efficiency. Compared to more traditional belt-drive fans, the hydraulic system uses less power and consumes less fuel. The aluminum heat exchanger has wide fin spacing to prevent accumulation of dust and improve machine cooling efficiency. A reversible fan function is available on the DH13 and DH16 models, making it easy to clean the cooler and maintain cooling efficiency.

Optional rear ripper and winch options are available for all Shantui hydrostatic dozers. The DH08 and DH10 models feature the Allied H4A hydraulic winch. The DH13 and DH16 can be fitted with the Allied H5C hydraulic winch. Maximum pull forces range from 31,913 lbf (14 880 kg) on the H4A to 89,800 lbf (40 733 kg) on the H5C. Optional three-shank rippers are available for the DH10, DH13 and DH16 models, with maximum working depths from 13 to 19 in (340 to 492 mm). Tilt ranges from 25 to 43 degrees.

Quality and Support

Shantui dozers from IronDirect have ground-level service points for convenient maintenance. Heavy-duty cylinder and hose guards extend machine life and enhance uptime. Major machine components come from respected global brands, such as Cummins engines, Parker hoses and fittings, and Rexroth and Sauer-Danfoss hydraulics.

Each machine has a two-year, 4,000-hour warranty. Every machine includes a free kit of maintenance parts for the first 1,000 hours. Under IronDirect’s Service Your Way program, customers can choose their service dealer, select from IronDirect’s network, or even qualify to do warranty repairs themselves. The 48-hour IronDirect parts guarantee ensures timely delivery in machine-down situations. Three years of DirecTrac telematics from IronDirect are included with each Shantui dozer.

The Shantui hydrostatic dozer lineup from IronDirect includes:

DH08J LGP / DH08J XL

Operating weight 18,157 lb (8236 kg) LGP / 17,681 lb (8020 kg) XL

Engine Cummins Tier 3, 90 net hp (70 kW)

Drawbar pull 28,200 lbf (125 kN)

Track shoes 24 in (610 mm) LGP / 18 in (460 mm) XL

Blade capacity 2.7 yd3 (2.1 m3) LGP / 2.5 yd3 (1.9 m3) XL

DH10J LGP / DH10J XL

Operating weight 20,944 lb (9500 kg) LGP / 20,283 lb (9200 kg) XL

Engine Cummins Tier 3, 107 net hp (80 kW)

Drawbar pull 34,000 lbf (151 kN) LGP / 33,946 lbf (151 kN) XL

Track shoes 26 in (630 mm) LGP / 18 in (460 mm) XL

Blade capacity 3.5 yd3 (2.7 m3) LGP / 3.1 yd3 (2.4 m3) XL

DH13J LGP and DH13J XL

Operating weight 31,526 lb (14 300 kg) LGP / 30,206 lb (13 700 kg) XL

Engine Cummins Tier 3, 130 net hp (97 kW)

Drawbar pull 45,000 lbf (200 kN)

Track shoes 30 in (760 mm) LGP / 22 in (560 mm) XL

Blade capacity 4.4 yd3 (3.4 m3) LGP / 4.0 yd3 (3.1 m3) XL

DH13K LGP

Operating weight 31,526 lb (14 300 kg)

Engine FPT Tier 4 final, 154 net hp (115 kW)

Drawbar pull 45,000 lbf (200 kN)

Track shoes 30 in (760 mm)

Blade capacity 4.83 yd3 (3.7 m3)

DH16J LGP and DH16J XL

Operating weight 40,351 lb (18 300 kg) LGP / 37,783 lb (17 135 kg) XL

Engine Tier 3 Cummins, 170 net hp (127 kW)

Drawbar pull 52,000 lbf (231 kN)

Track shoes 32 in (810 mm) LGP / 24 in (610 mm) XL

Blade capacity 5.7 yd3 (4.4 m3) LGP / 4.9 yd3 (3.7 m3) XL

DH16J2 LGP

Operating weight 40,351 lb (18 303 kg)

Engine Tier 4i Cummins, 170 net hp (127 kW)

Drawbar pull 35,000 lbf (155 kN)

Track shoes 32 in (810 mm)

Blade capacity 5.7 yd3 (4.4 m3)

Shantui is the world’s largest dozer manufacturer, with more than three decades of dozer design experience. Shantui dozers are available from IronDirect in sizes up to 900 hp (671 kW). A wide range of Shantui dozers are available for sale online at www.irondirect.com/new-equipment/dozers/