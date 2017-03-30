Sokkia introduces new GCX3 integrated receiver

LIVERMORE, Calif. | March 28, 2017

Sokkia introduces the latest addition to its GCX line of GNSS integrated receivers — the GCX3 — featuring advanced constellation tracking, open format software compatibility, and longer range base to rover communication.

“The GCX3 features the new second generation POST2™ (Precision Orbital Satellite Technology) integrated antenna – adding BeiDou, Galileo, SBAS, QZSS, and GAGAN satellite tracking in addition to GPS and GLONASS to ensure the best positioning availability,” said Charles Rihner, vice president of the Topcon GeoPositioning Solutions Group. “Building on the success of its predecessor, the GCX2, the GCX3 offers all of the lightweight, compact and ergonomic benefits — along with centimeter-accurate positioning — now with expanded satellite tracking capabilities.”

The GCX3 is designed as an open source technology receiver. “You are not locked into a specific software program for downloading and processing data with Sokkia open source technology,” said Rihner. “Whether operators use MAGNET® Field, GeoPro Field, or their own custom solutions, a variety of software options are available depending on their preferences for the application.”

The receiver features radio-free RTK (Real Time Kinematic) operation via multi-channel, long-range Bluetooth® technology. When used as a base station, one GCX3 may support up to three concurrent rovers at a range of more than 300 meters. Each receiver may be used as a base or as a rover.

“It also functions as an ideal precision network rover when combined with a cellular-enabled field controller,” said Rihner.

For more information, visit sokkia.com