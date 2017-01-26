Tackle a Wide Variety of Job Site Tasks With New Root Rakes From John Deere

MOLINE, Ill. (Jan. 26, 2017) — The toughest land-clearing and ground-leveling jobs are no match for the new John Deere Root Rakes (RR72, RR78 and RR84), the latest additions to the ever-expanding lineup of Worksite Pro™ attachments. Optimized to work with John Deere G- and E-Series skid steers and compact track loaders (CTLs), and K-Series compact wheel loaders, these attachments get the job done quickly and can be a more economical option over dozer blades.

The root rakes are ideal for land clearing, ground leveling and moving materials away from buildings and obstructions. These attachments were designed to easily gather rocks and debris, while allowing soil to sift through, for minimal site and landscape disturbance and maximum efficiency. Built with alloy-steel construction, replaceable pin-on teeth and zinc-plated, pivot pins with protected Zerks, these attachments can ruggedly resist impact that any ground materials provide. Another key feature is a weld-on “D” ring that expands the list of job site tasks these root rakes can tackle, such as pulling brush in forestry applications or scrap on a job site.

“The root rakes are exceptional additions to our line of Worksite Pro attachments that increase the productivity of any compact machine being used in job site prep applications,” said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “We designed this line of root rakes to be a tough solution, ready to take on any terrain in its path.”

The root rakes are available in 72-inch (RR72), 78-inch (RR78) and 84-inch (RR84) width for maximum productivity. The height and width of the root rakes also help shield the fronts of the machines, protecting against damage from large piles of brush or jagged scrap.

With the universal, self-cleaning Quik-Tatch™ easy attachment system found on all John Deere skid steers, CTLs and compact wheel loaders, the machine can easily add and remove the root rake in no time. The new attachment is also backed by John Deere parts, service and warranty coverage.

Like all Worksite Pro attachments, the root rake is also compatible with many competitive models. To learn more, visit www.johndeere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer for details.