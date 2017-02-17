TEREX ECOTEC BRAND OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED AT CONEXPO – SERVING GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROCESSING NEEDS

Thursday 16th February 2017, Dungannon, Northern Ireland – A global leader in the recycling industries and wood processing, Terex now offers its environmental equipment customers two distinct product line brands – Terex Ecotec and CBI, a Terex Brand. From one company, forestry, construction, biomass, waste, recycling and composting professionals now can choose from a broad line of chippers, grinders, shredders, screens, waste handlers, windrow turners and stationary systems.

CONEXPO will provide the stage to officially launch the new brand of Terex Ecotec. Today, the Terex Ecotec brand expands the overall Terex environmental product portfolio with chipping, shredding, screening and composting equipment. Additionally, a range of waste handlers efficiently loads material into both Terex Ecotec and CBI processing equipment to maximize throughput capabilities.

“As recently as two years ago, the Terex environmental portfolio consisted simply of biomass equipment sold predominantly in North America,” says Tony Devlin, Director of Terex Environmental Equipment (TEE). “Through the strategic line acquisitions of Continental Biomass Industries (CBI) and Neuson Ecotec Environmental Technology, internal product development, and customer interaction, Terex now offers a broad range of environmental equipment marketed globally under two strong brands for our processing customers.”

The full Terex Ecotec product line includes slow and medium speed shredders, biomass chippers, horizontal grinders, trommel and recycling screens, waste handlers, and windrow turners.

The global Terex Ecotec organization is headquartered in Dungannon, Northern Ireland with another office located in Newton, NH, USA.

Terex Ecotec team are looking forward to meeting with existing and potential new customers at CONEXPO to discuss their environmental processing needs.

More information about the full Terex Ecotec line of environmental equipment can be found at www.terex.com/ecotec