TEREX® MPS LAUNCH NEW PRODUCT AND THE SIMPLICITY BRAND AT CONEXPO 2017

TEREX® MPS, 212 SOUTH OAK STREET, DURAND, MI, UNITED STATES, JANUARY 2017. One of the world leaders of material processing technology for modular, portable and static crushing and screening equipment is pleased announce that they will be exhibiting at the upcoming ConExpo Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

David Quail, Regional Director for Terex MPS Americas said “ConExpo has always been a great show for us. We not only have US customers visiting the booth but many international visitors as well. We are always pleased to return to ConExpo to show the breadth of our product portfolio. In addition, we have a good story to tell regarding new products, innovations and technology.

We are also excited to be promoting the global re-launch of the Simplicity Brand with its new livery”

Simplicity Brand is re-launched – It’s Simple – Evolution

Terex MPS is pleased to announce the re-launch of the Simplicity® A Terex Brand. Simplicity will continue to operate under the Terex MPS umbrella, but Terex MPS believe there is considerable benefit to be gained by relaunching the Simplicity Brand as part of the evolution of their business organization. Simplicity has a strong legacy brand name and this move will strengthen the market position and better leverage its reputation for providing highly customized solutions for customers demanding vibrating equipment requirements.

As part of this relaunch, Russ Burns has been announced as Sales Manager. Russ has a wealth of experience with the product portfolio and has built strong relationships with many of its customers and distribution partners over the years. His dedication, product knowledge and loyalty to the product have positioned him well to play an influential role in the growth and success of this business.

David Quail, MPS Regional Director, Americas said: “We are excited to make this next step in the evolution of the Simplicity brand. We’ve made significant improvements in many aspects of our business over the previous year and with more improvements planned for 2017. We believe that with all these efforts it will strengthen our position in the market place.”

CRC1150S Portable Closed Circuit Plant

The CRC1150S features the tried and tested TC1150 300 HP Terex Cone Crusher and the TSV6203 6’ x 20’ 3 deck screen. The CRC1150S offers big capacities in a highly portable plant. Other key features include:-

TSV6203 triple shaft high g-force screen

TSH6203 triple oversized surge buffering cone shaft high g-force 3-deck screen

Compact low maintenance “walk-over” flex shaft screen drive

Quick release, hopper with integrated overflow chute system

Tri-axle suspension with 57.5” axle spacing

42” 20hp main feed conveyor, impact rollers in feed hopper, rubber discharge hood

Metal detector on main feed conveyor

36” 10hp under crusher conveyor with diverging hopper

54” 10hp under screen fines conveyor

Simple transfer and mid-plant product chutes

Maintenance friendly chute liners; bolted side liners and keyed bottom liners

4-section, blending system, to mix 2nd and bottom decks products

All motors including 300hp crusher motor

MPS team members will be on hand throughout the event to introduce these latest innovations and to offer their unique combination of experience and expertise to customers seeking maximum efficiency, performance and serviceability from their equipment. Visit us at booth, G3882, and let us introduce you to our team. For more information on Terex MPS visit: www.terexmps.com