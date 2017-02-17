TEREX WASHING SYSTEMS TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT AT CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

FEBRUARY 2017, DUNGANNON, NORTHERN RIELAND – Terex Washing Systems (TWS) is gearing up for a major announcement to be made at North America’s largest tradeshow, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev., Terex. TWS Director, Oliver Donnelly, commented, ‘It really is an exciting time for TWS and we are delighted to use the CONEXPO platform to announce news on our product portfolio.

Major Announcement for TWS

Over the last 5 years Terex Washing Systems has become an established supplier of advanced wet processing solutions for mineral washing needs in aggregates, recycling, industrial sands & mining. We now have an extensive product portfolio of rinsing, scrubbing and sand production systems available in static, modular and mobile platforms. We are committed to further expansion of the offering and our announcement at CONEXPO will demonstrate continued significant investment in product development which once again raises the bar in adding value to our customers operations.

Making the Grade

Donnelly went on to say, “TWS will showcase the Terex® FM120-2G Sand Recovery Unit which is a one of Terex Washing Systems most popular compact sand plants. The plant has the ability to produce two clean and dewatered sands on a small footprint.”

The FM120C-2-G consists of an 8m3 sump tank which receives the two slurries from the rinsing screen e.g. 0-2mm and 0-5mm. The sump tank is split and has 2 Linatex pumps which pump the slurry to two Hydrocyclones (Coarse 500mm (20”) Diameter and Fine 375mm(15”) Diameter. The Cyclones remove the unwanted material below 75 micron (200#) which is fed through the top of the cyclones to the Ponds/water treatment. The clean underflow is delivered to the 12’x5’ dewatering screen through a rubber lined underflow box. The high frequency dewatering screen produces 5g of energy via two vibrating motors. Standard polyurethane modules are Tema 500micron (35#). The FM120C has an integral blending chute which allows operators to divert some fine sand into the coarse to produce the desired product(s). The FM120C-2G like all TWS products is robustly designed & manufactured with a combination of rubber, ceramic and polyurethane wear protection. The FM120C-2G also has integral galvanised stairway and walkway to allow full access for serviceability.

The TWS team looks forward to meeting with existing and new customers to showcase their innovative solutions and demonstrate how they can meet customers aggregate washing needs and demands.

For more information on TWS products, log onto: www.terex.com/washing