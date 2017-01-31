Terramac® Announces Plans to Exhibit at CONEXPO 2017

Elburn, IL – Terramac, a leading manufacturer of innovative rubber track crawler carriers, is pleased to announce its plans to exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, held March 7-11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Terramac will be showcasing three versatile crawler carrier models in booth G1716 in the Gold Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On display at Terramac’s booth will be the RT9, RT14 and RT14R crawler carrier models, all of which deliver superior performance and versatility to tackle the toughest jobs. These units are well-equipped to provide operators with maximum efficiency and easy maintenance in a variety of applications from pipeline or utility to aggregates and general construction.

In addition to displaying equipment, Terramac will conduct product demonstrations, exhibit unique customization capabilities of its crawler carriers and showcase its innovative rubber track technology and advanced safety and efficiency features. Terramac’s CONEXPO booth will be staffed with experts to assist attendees and answer questions.

“CONEXPO is a one-of-a-kind industry event and we’re excited to be exhibiting this year with our largest display of crawler carriers to date,” states Matt Slater, Director of Sales at Terramac. “We look forward to a successful show with a great turn out and the opportunity to connect with many of our dealers and customers.”

The robust Terramac products feature powerful Cummins diesel engines and added torque, allowing operators to tackle a wide-range of applications with ease. Terramac crawler carriers also boast large carrying capacities and impressive travel speeds to ensure quick cycle times and keep productivity levels on point – regardless of application.

TERRAMAC RT9 and RT14

Designed to provide an unprecedented degree of customization, the Terramac RT9 and RT14 feature easy front and rear bolt-on attachments which enable an array of specialized equipment to be mounted, such as: bark blowers, cranes, drills, generators and tanks. The standard hydraulic system incorporated into each Terramac model is designed to accommodate the attachments, whereas competing units require a hydraulic conversion to take place. Standard units are available with either a flat bed, convertible dump to flat bed (RT9 only), or rock bed.

TERRAMAC RT14R

Built with a rugged upper frame that rotates a full 360 degrees, the Terramac RT14R crawler carrier hauls and dumps material at any position, even while driving. This unique rotational functionality allows the RT14R to offload materials faster than a standard straight frame unit as its tracks don’t need to be counter rotated to drive another direction.

The RT14R’s ability to dump without tearing up the surrounding ground also minimizes environmental damage and land restoration costs. Low ground pressure and rotating functionality make the RT14R ideal for work in confined spaces and environmentally sensitive areas, such as: railroad track right of way access, rivers and levees, general earthmoving, site prep, mining and utility jobsites.

RUBBER TRACK TECHNOLOGY

The feature that sets Terramac’s units apart from other vehicles is its rubber track technology. Terramac crawler carriers exert minimal ground pressure while fully loaded, making them ideal for loose and wet ground conditions where heavy, wheeled or steel track machines are likely to get stuck. Flotation from the units’ rubber tracks leave a minimal footprint and less disturbance on the soil while providing reduced slippage to conquer adverse conditions, climb faster on rugged terrain and reach remote areas.

Terramac® LLC, based in Elburn, IL, was established to produce the world’s leading crawler carriers. Units are sold through a full dealer network which offers customers easy-to-locate parts and service throughout the world. The units can be customized with support equipment to serve many industries such as pipeline, utility, mining, environmental, general construction and more. To learn more, please visit www.terramac.com or call 630-365-4800.