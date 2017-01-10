Terramac® Appoints Tri-State Truck & Equipment as Authorized Dealer

Elburn, IL – Terramac, a leading manufacturer of innovative rubber track crawler carriers, expands its representation in the North American market to include Tri-State Truck & Equipment as part of its dealer network. Tri-State will represent the versatile Terramac product line in Montana and Wyoming.

“Tri-State Truck & Equipment is a high-caliber dealership with a strong commitment to providing outstanding customer service,” says Matt Slater, Director of Sales for Terramac. “We’re certain Tri-State will be a positive addition to our growing dealer network.”

Tri-State will offer Terramac’s RT9, RT14 and RT14R crawler carriers to serve a wide range of industries including general construction, environmental, mining and utility. In addition to Terramac’s three standard options – convertible dump-to-flat beds (RT9), rock dump beds (RT9, RT14 and RT14R) and flatbeds (RT9 and RT14) – Tri-State will offer Terramac units customized with support attachments such as cranes, personnel carriers, water tanks and hydroseeders.

The team at Tri-State will provide professional sales, rental and aftermarket support on the Terramac product line across 6 branch locations. Tri-State’s dependable representatives will deliver timely service and their parts and service technicians are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure machines are maintained at the highest standard.

“Our number one goal has always been to offer our customers superior products combined with excellent after sales support and we found that with Terramac,” states Tom Zimmer, Owner of Tri-State Truck & Equipment. “Terramac is a natural fit with our offerings and we’re confident the product line will be well-received by our customers due to the versatility and customization of the machines.”

Tri-State Truck & Equipment is a leading equipment provider with extensive parts availability and a professional staff of support managers. They offer the full line of Terramac crawler carriers for sale or rent as well as full service maintenance and parts. For more information on Tri-State or to find the nearest location please visit www.tste.com.

Terramac® LLC, based in Elburn, IL, was established to produce the world’s leading crawler carriers. Units are sold through a full dealer network which offers customers easy-to-locate parts and service throughout the world. The units can be customized with support equipment to serve many industries such as pipeline, utility, mining, environmental, general construction and more. To learn more, please visit www.terramac.com or call 630-365-4800.