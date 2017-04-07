Texas Gov. Abbott Welcomes Kubota to Grapevine, Celebrates Official Opening of North American Headquarters

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with State and City Leaders Marks Official Grand Opening for Kubota Executives and All Employees

GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled its new North American headquarters building in Grapevine, Texas, today in a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Governor Greg Abbott, Masatoshi Kimata, President and Representative Director of the Kubota Group, along with State and local officials and supporters from the Grapevine community who all helped to usher in a new era for the company.

The company’s move to Texas from Torrance, Calif., is the most significant change it has undertaken in its successful 45-year history in the U.S., where it has introduced over the years a full line of iconic orange tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment and utility vehicles.

“Today is an important day for Kubota as this new building is both a testament to our commitment to the future growth of our business in the U.S., and our pledge of being a socially responsible corporate citizen and active business partner with the great state of Texas and the City of Grapevine,” said Mr. Masato Yoshikawa, President and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corporation, at today’s ceremony. “As a new employer to the area, our hope is to continue to attract talent from the local community with this open environment, state-of-the art workplace and continue our long-term growth strategy to strengthen the Kubota brand in the U.S.”

Kubota has invested more than $50 million in the three-story, environmentally-friendly office building, which totals 193,000 square feet, and includes an onsite research and development facility, and is designed to maximize work efficiencies and conserve resources in alignment with Kubota’s global brand statement, “For Earth, For Life.”

“Kubota is the model business partner,” said Governor Abbott. “The new headquarters not only stands as a symbol for their hard work up to this moment, but also for the solid foundation for which they’re able to continue building for a prosperous future here in Texas. We are proud that job-creating industry leaders like Kubota are calling Texas home, and thank them for their confidence in the Lone Star State and the hard-working people of Grapevine.”

The headquarters building houses Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota Credit Corporation, placing Kubota’s leadership and professional staff closer to the company’s major markets and its manufacturing, assembly and distribution facilities in Georgia and Kansas. By centrally locating more of its operations, Kubota will be able to respond more quickly to changes in markets and the industry, and streamline its operations for both dealer and customer benefit.

Currently, 275 employees are working in Grapevine as a culmination of new hires and relocated employees from Torrance, Calif., and Suwanee, Ga. The building is large enough to accommodate nearly 600 employees with room to expand.

For career opportunities at Kubota, please visit Kubota.com/KubotaCareers. For more company news, visit Kubota.com.