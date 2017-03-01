The Ditch Witch® Organization Unveils Next-Generation Horizontal Directional Drill and Training at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

PERRY, Okla., March 1, 2017 – The Ditch Witch® organization, a Charles Machine Works Company, will unveil a next-generation directional drill, new heavy-duty trencher and advanced training technology at the 2017 CONEXPO-CON/AGG event in Las Vegas (Booth C31927). This lineup of equipment and technology is designed to help underground construction workers be more productive on the job while reducing costs and improving profitability.

The evolutionary Ditch Witch JT40 directional drill will be showcased at the event – the newest in the company’s fleet of industry-leading drills. Designed based on direct input from HDD operators, the unit features the latest technology to optimize drilling performance and boost operator comfort.

For the first time, the new, modular Ditch Witch HT275 trencher will also be on display. As the largest Ditch Witch trencher, the HT275 is built for pipeline distribution, underdrain, and other heavy-duty trenching tasks. The trencher offers industry-leading comfort and visibility, and offers multiple attachments to improve versatility. Also new to the show is the SK1550 mini skid steer – the company’s largest and most powerful model to date. The unit is designed to improve versatility, power and durability for an assortment of landscape and irrigation projects.

In addition, show attendees will have the opportunity to experience the new Ditch Witch virtual reality (VR) HDD training simulator. Designed to engage and train next-generation HDD operators, the simulator recreates drill operation on a live jobsite to help minimize risk and improve safety during the training process. The VR HDD simulator will be available in the Ditch Witch booth, and at CONEXPO-CON/AGG Tech Experience.

The full, diverse lineup of Ditch Witch underground construction equipment will include the following:

Horizontal directional drills, specifically the new JT40, JT100 All Terrain, JT20 and JT10

The truck-mounted FXT65 Air vacuum excavator

New mini skid steers, including the SK1050 and SK1550

Variety of trenchers, including the new HT275, new microtrenchers, and the RT80 and RT125 Quad ride-on trenchers

Ditch Witch underground construction experts will be available in Booth C31927 to answer any questions and help construction professionals with any pressing needs.

For more information about the Ditch Witch organization at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit https://www.ditchwitch.com/press-room/events.