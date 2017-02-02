Thunder Creek Equipment to Give Away Multi-Tank Trailer at CONEXPO 2017; Introduce New Solutions

Pella, IA – February 2, 2017 – Thunder Creek Equipment will give away a 460-gallon Multi-tank Trailer at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 in Booth C22521. Entry is free to everyone who fills out an entry form in the booth at the show. The winner of the custom-black MTT 460 equipped with aluminum wheels and a utility box will be drawn on Friday, March 10 in the Thunder Creek booth.

The company will also roll out a new fluid handling solution for off-road heavy equipment – available for the first time at CONEXPO.

Thunder Creek’s Multi-tank Trailers are the first fuel and service trailers designed to legally transport bulk diesel on the road without requiring drivers to maintain a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement (Title 49 (CFR49) – local regulations may apply). This is made possible by isolating diesel in four, six or eight separate 115-gallon, DOT-compliant non-bulk tanks. Tanks are joined by a manifold to a common pump, creating complete isolation during transport and controlled dispensing of fuel at the jobsite.

The trailers are available in 460-, 690- and 920-gallon capacities and retain the manufacturing quality and customization of Thunder Creek’s full line of trailers and bulk fluid handling solutions. Each Multi-tank Trailer comes standard with a 25-gallon-per-minute (GPM) pump, 10-micron fuel filter and a 35-foot auto-retracting hose reel. Options include an ISO-compliant 4-micron fuel filter (ISO 4406) and 50-foot hose reel.

Thunder Creek MTT Trailers also provide industry-leading DEF handling and storage solutions that ensure optimal DEF quality to protect SCR systems. Each trailer can be outfitted with a 100-gallon DEF tank that features Thunder Creek’s closed DEF delivery system, including the company’s proprietary 2-in-1 DEF pumping system.

Each MTT Trailer is available with an optional rear utility box that can be customized with toolboxes, a workbench with vise and Thunder Creek’s 3-in-1 welder/generator/air compressor. Additional options include Thunder Creek’s WorkSight light tower, Field Max tires, 35-pound grease kit, aluminum wheels, solar battery charger, an electric/hydraulic jack and a stainless steel trim/fender upgrade.

For more on the MTT Trailers, and the entire line of Thunder Creek bulk diesel and DEF handling solutions, call 866-535-7667 or visit ThunderCreek.com.