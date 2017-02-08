Top Global Innovators to Speak at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Tech Talks

MILWAUKEE (February 8, 2017) – CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest international gathering in the Western Hemisphere for the construction industries, revealed an exciting line-up of featured speakers for its Tech Talks forum.

Speakers, whose presentations will be dubbed Tech Talks, will focus primarily on the growing opportunity for applied and blue sky innovation to benefit infrastructure projects and construction jobsites. The lineup includes some of the world’s leading innovators, including:

“We are so proud to announce the 2017 program, which speaks not only to the caliber of the show, but also the vital connection between technology and construction,” said Rich Goldsbury, 2017 show chair and President Doosan Bobcat North America & Oceania. “Technology is rapidly changing the way we do business across industries, and construction is no exception. The Tech Experience will push attendees to think beyond traditional perceptions of construction and imagine how technology can and will transform every aspect of our work.”

The Tech Talks forum features short yet content rich presentations to inspire and inform attendees; it’s an integral component of the show’s new Tech Experience, examining the future technologies and innovations that will dramatically shape the construction industries, with a focus on the jobsite, workforce and infrastructure.

“Our Tech Talk speakers are among the influential people that are making tomorrow’s reality happen, and we’re excited to offer this opportunity to attendees; we know they’ll discover actionable knowledge to improve their businesses and prepare for the future,” said Goldsbury.

“The Tech Experience illustrates AEM’s ongoing commitment to adding value through thought leadership and delivering actionable information to construction contractors and materials producers. We want to help industry stakeholders see what’s on the horizon, to better understand and address the impact of emerging innovations and potential disruptive technologies on their businesses,” said Michael Haberman, Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) chair and President, Gradall Industries Inc.

Here’s a snapshot look at our featured speakers, plus scroll down for more exciting topics and view the full lineup online. View Tech Experience overview video.

“NASA Twins” Scott & Mark Kelly to Share Experiences

In a special presentation, “To Infinity and Beyond,” Mark and Scott Kelly, former NASA astronauts and identical twins, will share their reflections and perspectives, including from NASA’s Twins Study and Scott’s Year in Space, on teamwork, leadership and adapting to significant change.

Dave Turin, star of Discovery’s Gold Rush, will be on hand to emcee the forum’s two health and safety smart wearables shows, sponsored by Polydeck Screen Corporation. Turin will also participate in the CONEXPO- CON/AGG education program (aggregates track) on Maximizing Screen Efficiency.

In “Future Forecast: How Drones, Sensors & Integrated Apps are Rewriting the Rules,” CEO James Benham of JB Knowledge will help attendees get ahead of the learning curve on technology tools, strategies and solutions.

Microsoft HoloLens is the first fully untethered, see-through holographic computer and D’Arcy Salzmann, the company’s senior director, strategy, will hone in on applications this wearable will have on the construction industry.

Wayne Rapp , Hyperloop One director of manufacturing, will focus on “What is the Hyperloop” and how it is reinventing transportation to eliminate barriers of time and distance and moving cargo and passengers immediately, safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Scott Brusaw, co-founder of Solar Roadways, will provide an insider's look at this modular system of specially engineered glass solar panels for use in walking and driving surfaces.

In “The Maker Movement – Innovation in a New World,” Mark Hatch, author of The Maker Movement Manifesto, will examine this emerging force and its impact on the future workforce.

Jeremy Bout, EdgeFactor producer and host, also takes a look at “Workforce Development” and an innovative approach to foster the creativity of the future workforce.

The Tech Talks program is posted online. Topics also include:

Gamification and Operator Behavior: How to maximize gamification to make companies and operators safer, smarter and more productive. A winning equation.

What are Smart Cities?: Examines this concept built around an emphasis on ‘connections’ and draws on examples such as Uber and Airbnb to demonstrate its potential to transform our daily lives.

Sustainable & Resilient infrastructure Technologies: Focuses on emerging pavement technologies to enhance the durability, sustainability and resilience of our infrastructure.

Robots on Construction Sites: A look at applying robots to construction tasks that we have technology to allow those tasks to be completed at height or in difficult to access locations.

The Connected Jobsite: Connecting every moving piece of a jobsite in a way that allows for coordinated, safe, efficient and precise operation.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held March 7- 11, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and is the international gathering place every three years for the construction industries, showcasing the latest equipment, products, services and technologies.

For the latest information and to register, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.