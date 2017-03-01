Topcon Announces Enhanced Integration of GT Series Total Stations with Autodesk

LIVERMORE, Calif., USA/ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, The Netherlands – March 1, 2017 – Topcon Positioning Group announces a new integration that extends its compatibility with Autodesk solutions. The Topcon GT series of robotic total stations is now available for use with Autodesk BIM 360 Layout software.

“A new update allows GT instruments to seamlessly connect with the BIM 360 Layout application that provides operators the ability to connect coordinated models to the field layout process, helping to increase job site productivity,” said Ray Kerwin, director of global surveying products.

“The GT series is the fastest robotic motor total station in the market with turning speeds of up to 180 degrees per second — and now the system is even more powerful with the added BIM 360 Layout seamless functionality,” said Kerwin.

The integration marks the latest in a series of collaborations between Autodesk and Topcon of total station solutions for contractors including the LN-100 Layout Navigator and the DS-200i imaging station.

“Topcon is dedicated to providing advanced integrated solutions for the BIM marketplace,” said Kerwin. “With this new option, Topcon and Autodesk have further increased their commitment to the interoperability between our solutions — making workflows increasingly easier for operators.”

The BIM 360 Layout app is available on the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.