Topcon GNSS Modular Receiver Integrates with a Wide-range of Applications

LIVERMORE, Calif., USA/ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, The Netherlands – February 8, 2017 – Topcon Positioning Group announces a new modular GNSS receiver system — the MR-2. The system combines all current and planned constellation tracking with a comprehensive set of communication interfaces to service any precision application requiring high performance RTK (real-time kinematic) positioning and heading determination.

The MR-2 can perform as a mobile RTK base station, marine navigation receiver, mobile mapping device and as a GNSS receiver for agricultural, industrial, military, or construction applications.

“The MR-2 delivers navigation support for a wide-range of applications — it is an ideal component for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) needing a custom, high-accuracy modular design for easy integration,” said Jason Hallett, vice president of Topcon global product management. “Its housing is water and dustproof and is built to withstand harsh environments with superior vibration and shock tolerances. The MR-2 is also designed as a ‘future-proof’ system — meaning it tracks all current and planned constellations — making it a smart investment in the expanding GNSS environment.”

Using Topcon HD2 heading determination technology, the MR-2’s dual antennas compute high-performance heading and inclination determination alongside the RTK positioning engine for precise navigation and guidance applications.

“The MR-2 also provides a variety of communication interfaces such as Ethernet, serial, and CAN, allowing for easy integration into any application,” said Hallett.

The system also offers best-in-class multipath rejection and using Topcon Quartz Lock Loop™ technology can operate without disturbances in high vibration environments.

Additional information is available at topconpositioning.com.