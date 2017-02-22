Topcon Leaders Featured as Speakers for CONEXPO 2017 Presentations

LIVERMORE, Calif., USA/ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, The Netherlands – February 22, 2017 – Topcon Positioning Group announces two of its leaders have been selected for speaking engagements at CONEXPO 2017. The sessions will include discussions with John Dice, director of Professional Services, and Dave Henderson, director of Geospatial Solutions, who are presenting on topics titled, “Machine Control Technology in Paving and Milling” and “Commanding Your Star Fleet: FAA Regulations Update” respectively.

Dice said, “As the demands on our infrastructure increase, it is critical for contractors to adopt technology to maximize quality and smoothness while minimizing construction costs and the time required to complete projects. New machine control developments in the paving and milling industry are making those efficiencies more profitable than ever before.”

Henderson’s presentation is slated to cover changes in FAA regulations for drones and what qualifies an operator to use them in the U.S. airspace.

“In the construction site of the future, drones will provide photographic information about what work is being done, which assets arrive when, and how work is progressing in real time,” said Henderson. “Increasing drone use among other air traffic and over pedestrian areas has presented regulatory challenges. It is important to become aware of the changes in regulations and how you can use drones under the FAA Part 107 small UAS rule. The presentation will also cover real-world examples of drones being used in construction and maintenance.”

The “Machine Control Technology in Paving and Milling” has a session designation of T22 and will be Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “Commanding Your Star Fleet: FAA Regulations Update,” session TH28, is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.